Cujo AI taps Remko Vos as CEO

LOS ANGELES – CUJO AI, a global leader in cybersecurity and network intelligence solutions for Internet Service Providers (ISPs), today announced that Remko Vos has been appointed the new CEO of the company. Vos succeeds Einaras von Gravrock, who co-founded the company in 2015, gaining some of the world's largest ISPs as customers, and scaling its solutions to cover almost 2 billion connected devices across North America and Europe.

"I am excited to join CUJO AI at a time when network connectivity and quality of access have become so central to people's lives and participation in an increasingly digital economy," Vos said. "Now, more than ever before, Internet Service Providers must have a deep understanding of in-home networks to keep pace with fast-evolving customer needs. CUJO AI is uniquely positioned to empower network operators with that kind of home network intelligence to service and protect customers today and shape the customer experiences of tomorrow."

Vos has a proven track record of helping enterprises expand into new markets and strong Service Provider domain expertise. He joins CUJO AI after spending 5 years as a Product Executive at Comcast, where he helped the broadband division introduce successive waves of innovation and scale adoption to millions of customers.

