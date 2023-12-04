Cujo AI says platform connected to 2B-plus devices

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – CUJO AI, the global leader in network intelligence and security solutions for network operators, scales its device intelligence services to over 2 billion connected devices, the largest inventory in the world. While pioneering device intelligence in telecommunications, CUJO AI demonstrates the most comprehensive device detection, categorization, and protection capabilities.

Network operators agree that understanding which devices are connected to the home network and how they are used is critical to delivering a good Wi-Fi experience to their customers. However, this task is challenging due to the sheer volume and diverse range of devices, further compounded by the limited data to accurately identify and classify devices within the network.

Device intelligence goes beyond simple device identities and provides useful device context. By leveraging advanced machine learning algorithms, CUJO AI technology detects and reports crucial device characteristics, including device type, model, operating system, and capabilities. With over 50,000 device models already detected and approximately 1,000 new device models added each month, CUJO AI's solution is rapidly becoming a preferred choice for leading service providers in North America and Europe.

Read the full announcement here.

