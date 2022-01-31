Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Cox Automotive launches new division for mobility

News Wire Feed Light Reading 1/31/2022
Comment (0)

ATLANTA – Cox Automotive has signalled its future mobility intent with the launch of a new global division – Cox Automotive Mobility – targeting emerging transport technologies. Cox Automotive Mobility will guide the growth of mobility-focused digital and physical services, product development and investments throughout the U.S., UK, Continental Europe, Canada and Mexico, with additional geographic expansion planned in the future.

The announcement of the new global division follows a historic 12 months during which Cox Automotive made several strategic acquisitions, including leading service provider for EV battery lifecycle management, Spiers New Technologies, and specialist cloud-based workflow technology business, FleetMaster. Designed to service OEMs, automotive dealers and fleet providers, Cox Automotive Mobility encompasses four business solution areas – Fleet Services, Fleet Operations, EV Battery Solutions and Emerging Ventures.

"Last year was a landmark year for Cox Automotive Mobility," said Steve Rowley, president of Cox Automotive. "We've built the global tools and engine to power our clients' growth across borders, enabling dealers, automakers and fleet customers to capitalize on business opportunities only Cox Automotive can provide within our fully-integrated Global Mobility architecture. As our partners race toward an ever-changing mobility future, we'll be there to lead them."

Game-changing Mobility Solutions

With Governments worldwide legislating to end the production of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and unveiling environmental targets to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions, the question of electric battery lifecycle management will only intensify. Cox Automotive Mobility's EV Battery Solutions is set to play an important role in addressing these environmental challenges, including pre-treatment battery recycling services. Furthermore, with the health of EV batteries in a growing global EV parc undoubtedly influencing future remarketing values, Cox Automotive's battery health diagnostic tool built in partnership with Spiers New Technologies will become the third-party, industry standard to assess the condition and value EV batteries.

Keeping pace with the changes in the mobility landscape requires agility and flexibility. Changes in vehicle ownership and usership are driving new business models, including short-term rental, vehicle-as-a-service and vehicle subscription. Bolstered by FleetMaster capabilities, the Cox Automotive Mobility platform enables fleet and mobility owners and operators to pivot and adapt their products and services to meet the needs of this ever-changing marketplace; a game-changer for the market.

Global Operations for an Evolving Mobility Landscape

Cox Automotive Mobility is led by President Joe George, who will oversee operational strategy for the division, as well as continuing to run U.S. operations. Paul Humphreys has been appointed to Managing Director of Mobility, Cox Automotive International, overseeing strategy, execution and operations outside the U.S.

"The opportunities for organizations operating in fleet and consumer transport are limitless," said Joe George, President of Cox Automotive Global Mobility. "By combining the scale and expertise of one global vision, with bespoke market-led data and insights, we are enabling a safer, cleaner and more connected transportation ecosystem with operational efficiencies that can be realized for our partners worldwide."

Paul Humphreys, Managing Director of Mobility, Cox Automotive International, added: "More consumers are choosing to use vehicles as and when they need them as opposed to owning them outright. The definition of ownership is being redefined, enabled by ever-evolving finance and lease models. Through Cox Automotive Mobility, we are empowering our customers and partners in the UK and Europe to take advantage of the opportunities the mobility landscape has to offer."

Cox Automotive

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Automated, Actively Assured Service Lifecycle
Want to Leapfrog the Competition? Automate the WAN
Transform How Your Customers Buy and Sell Wholesale Broadband Connectivity
Blog: Does My Network Need Service Orchestration or Choreography? And Does it Really Matter?
Analyst Perspective: Multivendor Network Management - Bridging Legacy and 5G Networks
White Paper: Transforming the Network with Cloud Adoption
Video: Reshaping Communications with Network Digital Transformation
Use Cases: Nokia 5G Core Automation
Collection: Nokia Core Network Automation
The telecom paradigm shift needed for 5G automation
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 16, 2022 Enabling customer-driven ‘360° assurance’ for the 5G Era: key use cases and capabilities
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Half World Is Not Enough – Vanishing Boundaries Between IT and Telco Worlds By Zsolt Szabó, Senior Specialist, Nokia
A Unified and Distributed Global Content Delivery Network Is More Than a Vision By Theodore Tzevelekis, Vice President and Head, Mass Scale Infrastructure Group (MIG) Business Development, Cisco
Reimagine Your Network With a Converged SDN Transport Architecture By Gurudatt Shenoy, Vice President, Product Management, Mass-Scale Infrastructure Group, Cisco Systems
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE