Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021

Guest Perspectives Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope 12/30/2020
Comment (0)

We saw a lot of COVID-related disruption in corporate and personal lives in 2020, and hopefully, 2021 will be the beginning of getting back to normal. Here's what we see in 2021 for trends in broadband networks, outdoor wireless networks, home networks, data centers and campus/building networks.

Broadband networks

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred service providers to adopt new broadband technologies at an accelerated pace in 2020, and this will continue in 2021.

The emergence of low-latency DOCSIS enables a new ecosystem of applications and services that can take advantage of latency as low as 5 to 10 milliseconds (and even lower in the future). By delivering consistently low latency that offers a high degree of reliability and a low level of jitter and delay variation in packet delivery, operators will be able to power a new generation of time-sensitive, mission-critical services. Gaming, in particular, continues to drive much of the interest in low-latency DOCSIS. We see it opening the door to broader consumer services like Augmented reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) as well as business services such as stock market trading, desktop-as-a-service, edge computing and cellular backhaul.

We expect to see network operators instituting higher frequency taps, followed by amp and node changes in preparation for DOCSIS 4.0 (D4.0) equipment. These phased upgrades leading to D4.0 are still important steps toward a 10G future. These upgrades will play on top of future decisions to pursue Extended Spectrum DOCSIS (ESD) or Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), which will be heavily influenced by individual HFC roadmaps. Still, the D4.0 specification allows the coexistence of both architectures. In the coming year, we'll see the beginning stages of that evolution as operators extend ESD frequency taps to 1.8GHz in the downstream.

Outdoor wireless networks

5G technology will continue rolling out globally, and operators will begin migrating to open RAN architectures to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

To support 5G smartphones like Samsung's Galaxy S20 and Apple's iPhone 12, we expect operators to focus on pragmatic implementations of 5G networks by assessing which deployments can benefit from active massive MIMO (multiple input/multiple output) deployments. From our perspective, massive MIMO deployments are optimally suited for dense urban deployments, while suburban deployments can benefit from passive antenna solutions. However, massive MIMO deployments face challenges even in urban environments, where upper floors of tall buildings may not be adequately covered if the most appropriate solution isn't selected.

In 2021, open RAN deployments will gain serious traction and usher in a new generation of products and innovative technology. According to Mobile Experts chief analyst Joe Madden, almost every company in the radio access market is "looking into" open RAN, which he expects will be the "choice solution" for coverage issues. As Madden notes, open RAN hardware and software can be cheaper while achieving similar coverage as traditional architectures. We see disaggregation of the RAN continuing in 2021 as open RAN deployments usher in a new generation of products and innovation such as the tighter integration of radios and antennas.

Home networks

While consumers have had access to Wi-Fi 6E routers for several months now, 2021 will be the beginning of service provider deployments of this technology in their home gateways.

By opening up the lanes on the 2.4Ghz and 5Ghz bands, Wi-Fi 6E will provide a better quality of service for users and support lower-latency, high-speeds and bookended services. Service providers are expected to deploy Wi-Fi 6E solutions at the end of 2021 or early 2022. We should see service providers drive Wi-Fi 6E adoption faster than the random addition of Wi-Fi 6E-capable clients to the home and take advantage of extending their deterministic DOCSIS 3.1 and XGS-PON access networks through the home to the end client applications. As Wi-Fi6E becomes more commonplace in the United States, it will open the door for a range of demanding, value-added services like gaming, security and e-health.

Smart televisions (connected to the home's Wi-Fi network) streaming the latest movie or show are one thing, but they should become something else in 2021. Service providers will have a huge opportunity to make a connected home into a smart home by delivering an integrated smart home experience by deploying smart media devices and connecting them to the home's television. As the deployment of Wi-Fi 6E continues, service providers are expected to invest and deploy more smart media devices in the home to simplify and streamline both the subscribers' entertainment and home control experience.

Data centers

Data centers saw new stresses from work-at-home and distance learning initiatives enacted in 2020, and they are adopting cloud, AI and IoT solutions to adapt.

In the absence of "business as usual," enterprises and small businesses are moving to the cloud, and this trend will accelerate in 2021 no matter what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies that were thinking about going to the cloud are accelerating adoptions by four or five years in some cases. And it's not all public cloud – we're seeing faster adoption of private cloud infrastructure because many companies need to keep financial, healthcare and other sensitive information in private clouds. Therefore, we see most enterprises adopting both public and private clouds for their applications and data as a standard form of practice.

Incorporation of artificial intelligence (AI) has been an ongoing trend for data centers, where AI is being used to drive safety and security applications like automatic temperature checks, touchless authorization, payment and control systems and traffic monitoring. AI is also being implemented for building management systems such as HVAC control and lighting. We expect the use of AI in data centers and building management systems to keep growing steadily all year long.

Campus/building networks

In 2021, we see companies embracing remote networking. Some companies asked employees to work remotely permanently, while others adjusted their offices to accommodate social distancing, meaning fewer employees back in the office. The network that connects those remote workers with their companies has become more important than ever. With a focus on employee and customer health and safety, building owners will continue to roll out secure VPN connections and manage their networks differently.

We also see a blurring of the traditional demarcation between OT (operational technologies such as HVAC, access control and lighting) and IT (networks and computers). OT teams will need to know, for the first time, how much bandwidth is available on the network and who is using it. In turn, IT teams must support a wider array of devices and user scenarios, so they are adopting new connectivity technologies like CBRS and private LTE to support them. We see these developments as the precursors to a convergence of OT and IT teams to unify network management.

To sum it up, we think 2021 will be a great year for networking as a wide variety of new technologies, applications and business models return to normal and, in some cases, hypergrowth.

Morgan Kurk, Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope. His previous column covered the good guesses and near-misses during 2020.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Guest Perspectives
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses

CommScope's CTO is ready to make some predictions for 2021. But first, he needs to atone for his misses in 2020.

The top five ways to secure a remote workforce

While most companies understand there are infinite ways to improve security, here are the top ways that every organization should be exploring as they seek to secure their newly remote workforce.

Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge

Hundreds of partner apps can now run at the edge with Google Cloud and Anthos, writes Google's Amol Phadke.

Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story

To gain a deeper understanding of the managed Wi-Fi actions and attitudes of small and mid-sized cable operators, we interviewed 11 cable executives during Q4 2020.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
February 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE.ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
Assuring the Service Lifecycle in a Cloud-Native Network for 5G By Michal Fridman, Vice President, Marketing and Business Development, RADCOM
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
CommScope CTO: My 2020 predictions – direct hits and near misses By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE