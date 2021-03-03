Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond5G Next Wave Digital SymposiumCloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Comcast's next-gen network activity didn't slow down in 2020, exec says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/3/2021
Comment (0)

From a broad point of view, next-generation access network activity slowed for many cable operators in 2020 as they focused on splitting nodes and adding capacity to existing network gear to keep up with the traffic surge fueled by the pandemic. However, Comcast said its work around network virtualization and the use of new AI and machine learning techniques that optimize and enhance the performance of the access network accelerated over the past year.

"We have not slowed down anything … We have not stopped and not blinked," Elad Nafshi, senior vice president of next-generation access networks, at Comcast Cable, said. "Everything I've asked for from an access network standpoint, the company has stood behind and provided investment."

Those investments, he said, bore fruit in 2020, a year in which Comcast and other cable operators and ISPs saw an unprecedented surge in network traffic driven by a pandemic that forced millions to work and school from home.

In a report issued this week, Comcast estimates that 2020 peak Internet traffic on its networks rose 32% over pre-pandemic levels, and by more than 50% in some markets in March 2020. The operator also estimates that its network experienced almost two-year's worth of traffic growth in the first four months of pandemic-related shutdowns that began in earnest roughly a year ago.

Source: Comcast 2020 Network Report Click here for a larger version of this image.
Source: Comcast 2020 Network Report
Click here for a larger version of this image.

The pandemic hit the upstream (peak upstream levels on Comcast's network increased 56% versus 2019) thanks to a boost of apps such as videoconferencing, which still only accounted for less than 5% of overall network usage for Comcast. Comcast also saw a 38% jump in downstream traffic year-over-year. Downstream traffic volumes were still 14x that of upstream traffic in 2020.

"It's been a year like no other," Nafshi said.

From an application standpoint, video streaming accounted for 71% of all downstream traffic, and was up by 70% over 2019 levels. Online gaming and software downloads were also up 10% and web browsing rose 8%.

Nafshi said new software releases for gaming consoles, such as a new issue of Call of Duty, can swing downstream needs up by about 10%. "Those are pretty wild swings when you are running a network as large as ours," he said.

Amping up AI and machine learning

The pandemic caused Comcast to fast-track the deployment of "Octave," an AI-powered system designed to improve the overall performance of the access network, including a 20% increase in upstream capacity. With Octave, Comcast feeds anonymous polling data from tens of millions of devices on its access network to an AI decision engine. This engine analyzes the information and then sends commands to the cable modem termination system to dynamically set the highest supported modulation profiles of individual modems on the network.

Splitting nodes, a physical move on the network that expands the amount of capacity available to a given service group, has been a tool of the trade during the pandemic. Comcast has also been splitting nodes in certain instances, but leaned more heavily on more flexible, software-driven techniques such as Octave to improve network performance more rapidly, and at a greater scale.

"You're not going to be able to split nodes fast enough," said Nafshi, who estimates that Comcast has about 230,000 nodes in its networks. "There needs to be something else … You don't split nodes for a Call of Duty patch."

Nafshi said the AI and ML and network virtualization techniques Comcast used to get a handle on pandemic-driven data usage centered on a "detect, deflect, mitigate" concept. Boiled down, the system is capable of detecting where the capacity needs are down to the individual home, automatically mitigating around that by setting the modulation of the model down to the lowest level allowed based on the current traffic conditions, and then dispatching a fix that brings the modem back to a higher level of modulation that delivers more bits per hertz.

"That ability to really flex the network as the needs arise with that level of real-time sophistication and real-time visibility that we've rolled out … has truly been transformational for us," Nafshi said.

Comcast currently is not providing much fresh info about activities centered on Full Duplex DOCSIS (FDX), a technique that allows upstream and downstream traffic to run in the same block of spectrum, or any of its grander plans related to "mid-split" or "high-split" upgrades that bulk up the amount of capacity dedicated to the upstream.

But it wasn't standing still, either. Comcast recently kicked off a trial in Jacksonville, Florida, that uses a high-split (raising the amount of usable upstream spectrum to 204MHz) in tandem with network virtualization technologies to deliver symmetrical speeds of 1.25 Gbit/s on the hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) network.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond
March 2-4, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Next Wave Digital Symposium
March 9-11, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 23-25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 4, 2021 5G: A view from the front seats
March 9, 2021 5G Video: Designing the future of boundless experiences
March 10, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 16, 2021 5 Steps to Make IPTV Easy
March 16, 2021 How Open RAN Technologies Will Change Mobile Networks in the Future
March 17, 2021 Wi-Fi 6 – Separating the magic from the myth
March 17, 2021 vRAN, Open RAN and the Path Towards Mobile Networks Modernization
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Scenario-Based Openness Is Essential for 1+N Networks to Move Towards Autonomous Driving By Huawei
ZTE Is Committed to Empowering Different Industries With Digital Technology By Ling Zhi, Vice President, ZTE
Continuous 5G Evolution for Building an Engine of All-Industry Digitalization – Dr. Tong Wen, Huawei Fellow and CTO of Huawei Wireless By Huawei
Huawei's 'Ultra-Simplified' 5G RAN Solutions Could Help MNOs Address the Needs of Consumers and Businesses By Huawei
ZTE Is Striving to Help Operators in Various Countries to Achieve Digital Technology Development in 5G SA Deployment By Zhang Jianpeng, SVP and Head of Global Marketing, ZTE
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
From 5G to 6G: What could it look like? By Nermin Mohamed, Wind River
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE