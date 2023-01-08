Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital Symposium5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and ServicesThe Programmable TelcoEdge Computing Digital Symposium5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Next-Gen PON Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Analytics & Automation Operator Survey 5G Transport - A 2023 Heavy Reading Survey 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey Coherent Optics at 100G, 400G, and Beyond Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport The Journey to Cloud Native
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Ciena pitches generative AI for network planning

News Analysis

Despite all of the buzz around generative AI, it is still unclear what its impact will be on the telecom industry in general and on network planning in particular. While there are still unresolved problems such as hallucinations and copyright issues, AI holds the promise to improve network visibility, efficiency and planning, Ciena's CTO Steve Alexander told Light Reading during an interview held over Zoom.

There has been a lot of talk about using generative AI for customer care and possibly even marketing materials, but Alexander highlights another possibility for early applications of generative AI. He points to database reconciliation as an area that could benefit, explaining that organizations often have a number of databases that contain partial information, such as various contact details for clients, that can be consolidated to create what he calls a "source of truth."

This would also include information about what is going on in the infrastructure, which can then be used for further automation of planning and the network itself. Ciena has been working on improving network intelligence through Blue Planet, the unit responsible for automation. It is also developing a software control offering for network management, control and planning (MCP). By establishing what the normal state of the network is, Ciena can more easily detect potentially abnormal events and diagnose them as, for example, misconfigurations or attacks, says Alexander.

Ciena has already started investigating generative AI uses. (Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)
Ciena has already started investigating generative AI uses.
(Source: Pavel Kapish/Alamy Stock Photo)

Thanks to the significant trend toward convergence, "one network element can do the work of what ten years ago would have been two or three or four different types of network elements," he said. Combined with better visibility, that could help to improve the customer experience.

Things get more interesting when it comes to network planning, says Alexander. If a service provider can see where there may be a spike in demand in future – due to the construction of a new hospital, for example – it can plan to lay fiber in that area, or develop a clearer idea of where to put routers, switches and data centers.

Another potential benefit is improving efficiency in a large-scale network. "That's another place that AI can help […] you can optimize it for lowest absolute cost, you can optimize it for lowest energy consumption, you can start to do things with the infrastructure," Alexander explained.

Visibility is key

To be able to do that, he adds, the network needs to be capable of adapting. With the right kind of infrastructure, it is possible to optimize, for example, the total number of wavelengths or reduce energy consumption. Alexander cites the example of a network service provider catering to a big sporting event – with sufficient AI capabilities, it might be able to handle the venue's needs without additional manual effort.

There are, however, still many unknowns when it comes to how exactly AI will be applied in the telecom industry, and indeed elsewhere. One big and well-documented issue relates to the data generative AI is trained on and the implication this has for licensing and copyright.

This is also why some of the early applications may be "relatively mundane," as Alexander puts it, focusing on data points already owned by the company. This is the case in database reconciliation. "I already own it, I just want to make it all correct, or I want to make it all consistent," he said.

While there has been a lot of experimenting with applying AI to bigger data sets, information visibility is key, he adds. "You can't automate what you can't see."

One other frequently discussed application of generative AI is in coding, although what the impact will be remains unclear, according to Alexander, due partly to the aforementioned concerns about sourcing third-party data and the lack of clarity over the legal implications.

What of monetization opportunities for operators? While initially Alexander expects there to be more of a focus on savings, he reckons the ability to provide lower latency on demand could help with generating additional revenues. If company boards are willing, operators could also offer generative AI to verticals, such as healthcare or education, either by reselling services or operating private networks for those companies.

Generative AI has clearly piqued the telecom industry's interest. A survey of communications services providers (CSPs) by Light Reading's sister company Omdia has shown that 21% of respondents are already using generative AI, while another 20% are engaging with it in testing labs and 56% are investigating possible use cases.

Related posts:

— Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
ZTE’s communication and computing integrated RAN facilitates 5G innovations By ZTE
XL SATU Fiber is Now Available in 63 Cities and Introduces the Latest Fiber To The Room (FTTR) Technology By Huawei
Huawei's Felix Qiu: 5G SA Geared Up for Fast Development By Huawei
Vuma and Huawei team up to launch industry first 50G PON technology in South Africa By Huawei
Huawei: F5G Evolution, Reshaping Industry Productivity in Southern Africa By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
FEATURED VIDEO
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Europe's big carriers weigh in on open RAN tech specs By Patrick Lopez, CEO, {Core Analysis}
How generative AI will transform the telco industry – and where it won't By Ishwar Parulkar, Chief Technologist, Telecom & Edge Cloud, AWS
All Guest Perspectives
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 12-14, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Advanced - Next Gen Mobile Networks and Services
September 19-21, 2023, Digital symposium
The Programmable Telco
October 3, 2023, Digital symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
October 24, 2023, Digital symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies Digital Symposium
November 7-9, 2023, Digital symposium
Open RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
November 14-16, 2023, Digital symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 5, 2023, Digital symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2023 How Vodafone Business Used Data to Provide Even Better Customer Experience
August 17, 2023 Helping CSPs to accelerate mobile private network deployments with a powerful partners ecosystem
August 17, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Tackling the Digital Divide
Webinar Archive
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE