Chinese firms play AI catchup

News Analysis

It wasn't that long ago the received wisdom about AI was that China was leading the world thanks to its colossal data banks, big investments and visionary leadership. Perhaps it was a point of view that east and west could agree on: China because its state-dominated infosphere loves to pat itself on the back, western media because they can't resist a good headline.

The sensational debut of Open AI's ChatGPT has exploded that particular myth – at least as far as large language models are concerned – and has apparently set off some China soul-searching.

China is facing some strong headwinds when it comes to generative AI. (Source: Alan Novelli/Alamy Stock Photo)
China is facing some strong headwinds when it comes to generative AI.
(Source: Alan Novelli/Alamy Stock Photo)

As the Alibaba-owned South China Morning Post reported (paywall applies), a widely-expressed view is that Chinese firms are too short-term and too profit-focused. Additionally, while they have been the recipient of a mountain of cash, they are also hampered by restricted access to advanced chips and a limited tech talent pool.

Still, Chinese tech companies have not lost time in rushing their own generative AI products to market. Just this week AI firm SenseTime released its SenseNova AI model, which will target enterprise use cases, while Alibaba has showcased Tongyi Qianwen, which it plans to deploy across its product set.

They join Baidu's Ernie Bot, released in beta a month ago in an unfortunate launch event that took 10% off the stock. A Chinese tech blogger who tested the Baidu model on half a dozen functions concluded it was well behind Open AI's GPT4 on all of them.

AI security checks

Baidu boss Robin Li has said he thinks the gap with GPT is just one or two months, although most other execs and analysts think it is much bigger.

The other new development is the entry of the internet regulator CAC. It banned access to Chat GPT two months ago. Now it has issued a draft law that will require AI products to undergo a security assessment before they are released.

It’s another hill to climb for AI firms. But the knock-on effects could be even more impactful.

Clamping down on GPT is qualitatively different from banning Google search or operating the Great Firewall. These are all about restricting inputs, but with generative AI the quality of the output depends heavily on the input. Presumably this means slabs of history and scholarship will be either off-limits or the AI models will somehow be allowed to train on them but not refer to them.

Yet maybe the impact will be minor. China expects its AI models to do most of their work in commerce and technology and won't need to concern themselves with awkward historical events. It is one of the big unknowns.

One thing we aren't seeing in China is any suggestion of an AI pause. It's not stopping.

— Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, special to Light Reading

