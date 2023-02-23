Charter's ad unit taps into AI to generate voiceovers

NEW YORK – Spectrum Reach, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc., (NASDAQ: CHTR), and video startup Waymark, today introduced a first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform that allows businesses to produce high-quality TV commercials with AI-generated voiceover, in five minutes or less. Using Waymark's platform, local businesses across Spectrum Reach's footprint can create real-time, ready-to-air commercials for their TV and streaming TV advertising campaigns.

Since 2017, Spectrum Reach and Waymark have been united on a mission to make video advertising as affordable and accessible as possible for small and medium-sized businesses. Waymark's AI video platform is uniquely suited to help businesses create video advertisements with ease, customizability, and rapid delivery. Spectrum Reach clients can simply type in their business name, location and desired tone, and Waymark's AI takes it from there and automatically creates a personalized video commercial with AI-generated voice-over.

Users have the option to choose from 11 AI voices with different vocal timbres, deliveries, energies and speeds. Within minutes, the user will have an AI-produced, ready-to-air commercial specific to their brand and target audience. For example, a small neighborhood coffee shop can pull real online reviews and images to create an authentic 15-second ad, with or without voice-over. Or, a local retail boutique can include snapshots of their newest inventory with an animated male or female voice-over to announce a new sale in seconds.

Spectrum Reach clients can access Waymark's AI portal at spectrumreach.waymark.com/ai.

