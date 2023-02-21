Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Calix end-to-end network automation slashes turnup times



SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today introduced new automation capabilities across the Calix platform to shorten the time it takes to activate new subscriber services by up to 67 percent and dramatically reduce human error. By using the award-winning Calix Intelligent Access EDGE™ and Calix Cloud® solutions, broadband service providers (BSPs) are automating provisioning and accelerating the launch of exciting new Calix SmartLife™ managed services—tailored to residential, community, and small business markets. By leveraging Calix Operations Cloud (Operations Cloud), broadband operations teams can apply workflow automation, machine learning-based insights, configurable network health thresholds, and automated alarm management across the entire subscriber-facing network. This new automation transforms how operations teams handle reporting, notifications, alarms, and monitoring for network performance and health. As a result, they have the tools to get new subscribers and services up and running quickly and spend less time configuring, managing, and troubleshooting the network. The combination of these new automation capabilities allows BSPs to transform their broadband operations with the goals of zero human error in end-to-end service provisioning, and optimized network performance.

By leveraging the powerful new automation features on the Calix platform, BSPs can:

  • Streamline new network services and SmartLife managed services turnup. Guided workflow automation enables operations teams to simply select a subscriber and assign and configure new services. Then the end-to-end service provisioning is automatically pushed to subscriber residential gateways and ONTs (optical network terminals) through to the OLT (optical line terminal). This automated provisioning extends not only to services like voice and data but to the full range of SmartLife managed services, seamlessly enabling the launch of new subscriber experiences and additional revenue streams.
  • Address network issues proactively—before they impact subscribers. Thanks to complete visibility of network events through Operations Cloud, operations teams can automatically identify and resolve issues—even before the subscriber is aware of a problem. Notifications about threshold-crossing events like ONT low light levels and PON errors enable teams to address problems more quickly, leading to increased subscriber satisfaction.
  • Automate routine maintenance and network upgrades. With the powerful Calix platform, BSPs are raising industry standards by performing live network upgrades with Intelligent Access EDGE that result in zero downtime and no subscriber interruptions. The Calix Always On network eliminates the need to individually touch subscriber ONTs during an upgrade, resulting in simplified operations and reduced operational expenses (OPEX).
  • Increase operational efficiencies and boost productivity. Increased automation on the Calix platform enables operations teams to streamline workflows and automate network health monitoring and troubleshooting. This gives them time back to focus on deploying new services that drive revenue growth.

Read the full press release here.

Calix

