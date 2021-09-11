Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

BT unleashes telco robots lab on Suffolk

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/9/2021
Comment (0)

The robots are coming to Suffolk.

Some of them are robots that can tunnel under roads, and are modeled on moles. One caterpillar robot can find its way using vibrations, and burrow around obstacles like tree roots – all while laying fiber and other telecoms tasks, and saving costs from digging trenches and closing roads.

And they could be ready to test in the field in 12 to 18 months, says Professor Tim Whitley, BT's managing director of research at BT's Adastral Park research and development site, close to the Suffolk town of Ipswich.

Robot takeover: BT's test center will help the telco roll out automated infrastructure builds using robots. (Source: BT)
Robot takeover: BT's test center will help the telco roll out automated infrastructure builds using robots.
(Source: BT)

BT says as a first step it is opening a new 5,000 square-foot robotics research facility, which will develop robots to get cracking in the telecoms and utility fields. Philip Jansen's company says the robot lab is "the first dedicated telecoms civil engineering robotics test facility in the UK."

Pairing with universities, robots will emulate the locomotion and excavation techniques of insects and digging or burrowing mammals.

The lab will include three different "test zones": underground environments, ones overhead, and ones inside ducts. After all, and just to name one part of BT Group that will benefit, the Openreach division isn't responsible just for rolling out fiber optic broadband. It's also charged with maintaining all the cables, ducts, cabinets and exchanges connecting nearly all UK homes and businesses to the country's broadband and telephone network. Openreach is also moving exchanges away from old copper-based telephone services and onto an all-IP network.

Put the pedal to the metal

These would be nice things to automate, even if Openreach does have one of the UK's largest fiber-focused civil engineering teams.

It's already made use of drones to carry optical fiber cable over rivers and difficult to access land, and for mapping and surveying.

But it still could use robotic help for tasks like clearing out blocked ducts, mending collapsed ducts, and installing new fiber infrastructure. The idea is bringing together a "thriving university ecosystem and an enviable robotics startup sector," says Professor Whitley.

But it isn't just the BT Group's own work that the lab is eyeing. If other sectors, like power and water companies, can use the tech too for their own purposes then it gets a lot cheaper to make, and possibly becomes a money-spinner on the side.

Back to nuts and bolts

The "testbed" environments in the robot facility will include a full-height telegraph pole. Different pole tops can be fitted to it, helping test robots designed to lift tools, equipment, or cable up to the top of the pole.

From that pole also can be run out 35 meters of cable to another pole, to test cable-car devices to pull in new cables or deal with threatening tree canopies.

Other, shorter posts offer a testbed for other cable-traveling devices.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on Light Reading.

There are also underground testbeds that can be filled with different types of soil and aggregate to duplicate different sorts of terrain robots will need to dig pathways through, to lay ducts and in-ground fiber. Researchers also can change the moisture and stone content of these test beds, and how compact they are.

And transparent special versions of BT ducts will let researchers replicate different scenarios causing a duct to collapse or become blocked up with silt.

This robot lab, and all its robomoles and caterpillars, lives on BT's Adastral Park research and development site, close to the East Anglian town of Ipswich.

The hope, ultimately, is that BT will able to deploy such technology to bring down the company's current average build costs, which currently stand at £250 (US$339) to £350 ($474) per premises.

Related posts:

Pádraig Belton, contributing editor special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 9, 2021 Providing customers with secure and trustworthy products and services
November 9, 2021 The Technology & Economics of Expanding Rural Broadband in the USA
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE