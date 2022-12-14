Sign In Register
AI/Automation

BT picks Nokia analytics software to improve operators' fixed access customer experience

ESPOO, Finland – Nokia today announced that it has expanded its partnership with BT in a five-year deal for its AVA Analytics software for fixed networks that will help the UK operator strengthen its network monitoring through AI and machine learning, and improve its subscriber experience.

The deal enhances Nokia's dashboard solution ("Homeview") for BT to give its call center agents a real-time, full view of the operator's network, from individual subscribers to devices, in order to quickly correct access and in home issues, and provide the best service across all its phone and digital channels.

Nokia's AVA Analytics will provide BT with the use of automated workflows with deep analytics to deliver operational efficiency improvements and boost BT's net promoter scores (NPS). NPS is a barometer of how likely a customer would recommend a provider or service to another user.

Along with AVA Analytics, Nokia's Home Device Manager and Service Management Platform enables BT's roughly 6,000 care agents to remotely manage over 10 million WiFi connections, with more than 100 million actions taken each day to optimize the home broadband experience for BT's customers.

Read the full press release here.

Nokia

