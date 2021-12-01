Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Events Archives
Service Provider Security Strategies for the EnterpriseOpen RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

BT has yet another crack at digital transformation

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 1/12/2021
Comment (0)

Eons after the process started, BT has still not emerged from the chrysalis of "digital transformation" as a prettier telecom specimen. CEO Philip Jansen must have been horrified when he took charge of the UK telecom incumbent two years ago to encounter its ugly mishmash of outdated systems.

Venting his frustration to analysts last year, Jansen complained that BT was held back by extensive reliance on legacy networks. Some 14 million customers were using the PSTN 16 years after the launch of 21CN, an all-Internet Protocol network that was supposed to replace it. Only one BT service – TV sports – was fully automated. Moving a customer from a part-copper broadband service to a full-fiber one took 16 days.

Determined to speed up the metamorphosis, Jansen is now setting up a discrete "digital" unit. Starting April 1, it will be tasked with turning the bumbling telecom dinosaur into a technology sophisticate that would not look out of place at a house party of Silicon Valley-based nerds, if such gatherings were acceptable in the age of coronavirus. Artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber-security, the cloud and various other buzzwords are all on the agenda.

Digital, not analog

Pity the unit has been named BT Digital, adopting a word that has been widely abused as a vague catch-all for anything suggestive of Internet technology. Contrast that decision with Orange's move this week to abandon digital when launching Orange Ventures, a new investment fund that succeeds Orange Digital Ventures. The French operator probably realized digital as a descriptor has become as redundant as the fax machine.

BT Digital takes responsibility for AI, machine learning, the cloud etc. etc. (although not cyber-security) away from Howard Watson, who already had his hands full with the rollout of 5G and fiber networks, not to mention the banishment of Huawei, a Chinese equipment vendor that supplied much of the UK's telecom infrastructure before the government last year decided its Chinese heritage made it too big a security risk. Formerly BT's chief technology and information officer, Watson will lose the information part of his job title, even though he will continue to look after cyber- and information security.

The new unit will fall under the supervision of new recruit Harmeen Mehta, who joins BT from India's Bharti Airtel, where she was employed as chief information officer. BT is dropping information entirely, though. Mehta will be the company's chief digital and innovation officer, making her sound both whizzy and inventive.

With her appointment comes the departure of Mike Sherman, BT's chief strategy and transformation officer, who "has decided it's the right time for him to leave BT," said BT (but not Sherman). While his transformation responsibilities will fall to Mehta, corporate strategy will go to Simon Lowth, BT's chief financial officer.

Ugly business

Digital transformation is surely one of the sector's ugliest terms, partly because it is meaningless jargon but also as an occasional euphemism for job cuts. Overstaffing at BT became apparent in 2018, when Gavin Patterson, Jansen's predecessor, revealed plans to slash as many as 13,000 back-office and management jobs. Nor does a comparison with other European telcos flatter the UK service provider. In 2019, when it finished the year with 105,344 employees, BT made revenues of almost $295,000 per worker, less than any other incumbent in Western Europe.

The pace of job cuts picked up last year, when BT cut about 3,600 roles in the six months to September. The scrapping of legacy technologies, investment in automation and a lockdown-era preference for online shopping may have prompted some of those cuts. But recruitment activity this year risks wiping out the efficiency gains. In December, BT was reported to be on the lookout for another 5,000 engineers to build its higher-speed networks.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

These staffing realities increase the likelihood that further cuts will be on Mehta's agenda. Jansen's goal is to realize annual gross savings of about £1 billion ($1.4 billion) by March 2023 and £2 billion ($2.7 billion) by March 2025. Adding another 5,000 engineers to the payroll may force him to swing a much bigger axe at other parts of the business. Selling property, ditching old networks and using more energy-efficient technologies are unlikely to make enough difference to operating costs, which ran to £19.6 billion ($26.7 billion) in BT's most recent fiscal year.

The operator's share price has risen from a low point of 98.38 pence sterling in September last year to more than 144 at the time of writing. But it has fallen from nearly 500 about five years ago, and sales have been under pressure. In October, when BT reported its first-half figures, revenues were down 8% and adjusted earnings around 5%. Whatever BT wants to call it, re-invention has become more important than ever.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 21, 2021 Harnessing the 5G Consumer Potential
January 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Sizing Up the New Cable Tech Landscape
January 26, 2021 The Outlook for Open and Disaggregated Packet and Optical Networks
January 26, 2021 How to Harness 5G’s Edge Computing Power
February 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DOCSIS OFDMA
March 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: What's New with DAA & Flexible MAC
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
May 20, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
June 17, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
July 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: 10G or Bust: HFC & the Future Access Network
August 19, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
September 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
October 21, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Lowering the Latency
November 18, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 16, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Rich Messaging Is a Potent Upgrade From A2P SMS for Business Messaging By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Embrace 5G to Upgrade Voice and IoT to a New Phase of Development By Zhao Lexuan, People's Posts & Telecommunications Press, China
China Mobile Sichuan Verified Indoor 5G Distributed Massive MIMO in China – First in a Railway Station By Huawei
The Pandemic Changed SD-WAN and Now It Must Continue to Evolve By The Staff, Light Reading Custom
Transforming to Digital Operation Platform to Win the 5G Enterprise Market By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Making sense of the latency alphabet soup By Matt Schmitt, Principal Architect, CableLabs
CommScope CTO: Here are the trends I'm watching in 2021 By Morgan Kurk, EVP, CTO and Segment Leader, Broadband Networks, CommScope
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE