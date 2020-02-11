Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Ecosystem
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Britain invented the web but lags adopting tech

News Analysis Pádraig Belton, Contributor, Light Reading 11/2/2020
Comment (0)

Sir Tim Berners-Lee invented the world wide web.

Ada Lovelace wrote the first computer program.

So you would think Britain, which has form in computing, would be out in front in putting technology to work in its economy.

You would also be wrong.

London's famous Gherkin building. (Source: Harshil Shah via Creative Commons)
London's famous Gherkin building.
(Source: Harshil Shah via Creative Commons)

UK businesses are trailing behind badly in technology, says a survey by YouGov and BT.

"A significant proportion of UK businesses view new technologies as a cost rather than an investment to help boost growth," says Chris Sims, BT Enterprise's managing director for commercial and marketing.

The survey looked at over 1,000 businesses, ranging from small companies to large enterprises. It asked how much they knew about, and were implementing, 14 technologies, including 5G and machine learning.

And it's jolly depressing stuff.

Business leaders generally weren't aware of the technologies, even if they sat in a C-suite or in an IT team.

For example, 31% said they weren't aware of artificial intelligence (AI), and 60% hadn't heard of as-a-service solutions, like software-as-a-service. The Internet of things (IoT)? Only one business in five had tried implementing it.

Businesses don't generally think emerging technologies are relevant to their needs or will bring them any benefits. This is true of nearly half of companies when it comes to 5G, rising to 57% for machine learning and AI.

About a quarter of businesses struggle to see how digital tools could help them achieve key objectives like increasing their revenue, reducing costs or boosting productivity.

Lost their drive?

It gets worse. For companies that had implemented new technologies, 40% thought they hadn't done so successfully, and wouldn't reap the benefits of their investments.

Charles Babbage, London-born inventor of the Analytical Engine, would weep.

The medical, health and education sectors lagged behind most in implementing emerging tech. But in the IT and telecoms industries, which were best, only 26% of companies had invested in any of the 14 technologies.

The economy ate my digital strategy?

So why aren't British businesses adopting new tech?

When you ask them, 40% say it's the financial climate holding them back.

Pretty close behind, one in three say it's skills shortages. This is true even for a quarter of companies in digitally savvy industries such as financial services and, well, IT.

This study fills in a bit more detail of the picture that other recent reports had sketched, too.

Getting firms to adopt better tech and management practices would be worth over £100 billion (US$129 billion) to the UK economy, the Confederation of British Industry has estimated.

And the UK lags behind its main international competitors in terms of productivity, says the government's Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BIS).

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The UK has growth-hungry startups, but also a very "long tail" of defiant resisters who prefer tried and tested methods, and are defensively opposed to innovation, says BIS. Partly as a result, output per hour in Britain is 16.3% lower than the average for the other G7 advanced economies.

Wash your hands and roll up your sleeves

But on the bright side, we're in a crisis. Bear with me.

British businesses' innovation rates look like they're much greater than they would have been, in the absence of coronavirus.

During the pandemic so far, 45% of UK companies have innovated by introducing a new product or service. This compares with only 18% in the three years to December 2018. And 38% said they've adopted new digital capabilities.

So if you want to end on a hopeful note: Even though UK plc is lagging behind badly in productivity and adopting emerging technology, British businesses are proving a bit more receptive to the latest tech, now that the pandemic has shaken and stirred things up.

Related posts:

— Padraig Belton, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 10, 2020 2020 Open RAN Operator Survey: Measuring Progress and Looking Ahead to Open RAN at Scale
November 10, 2020 Scaling Telco Expertise With OpenShift Kubernetes Operators
November 11, 2020 The Enterprise Edge: Extending the Cloud Everywhere
November 11, 2020 Network Disaggregation at the Edge With the Open SD-Edge Platform
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 How to Build a Cloud-Native CDN and Bring Scalability to the Edge
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 Efficient Path and Slice Management with Automation
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Changes the World, IT Connects the Future By Dr. Tan Lili, General Manager of the Information System Department, Guangdong Mobile
Why Containerized Probes Are Needed for In-Depth Subscriber Analytics and Advanced Troubleshooting for 5G By Michal Fridman, VP Marketing and Business Development, Radcom
Building Safe, Productive Workspaces in the Office and at Home By Leonard Callejo, Director, Online Marketing, Cisco Webex.com
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE