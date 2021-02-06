'Big 20' telcos have cut 230K jobs, 12% of total, in five years

One consequence of the desperate plunge into content by AT&T and Verizon is that many thousands of jobs have been scrapped by the debt-ridden US operators in the aftermath of their disastrous deals.

Since 2018, when it finalized its $85 billion takeover of Time Warner, AT&T has shrunk its organization by nearly 37,500 employees. Following its ill-fated, $4.5 billion purchase of Yahoo in 2017, Verizon has cut its headcount by more than 23,000 people.

Yet toxic deal-making is unlikely to have been the sole explanation for the layoffs, merely forcing AT&T and Verizon to amputate even bigger body parts. The supporting evidence is a comparison with other Tier 1 service providers headquartered in Western Europe and the Americas.

Of the 20 that Light Reading monitors regularly, only two – Canada's Telus and the UK's Vodafone – grew their payrolls last year. The net reduction across all 20 was about 55,000 jobs, making it the worst year since 2016 for telecom-sector employees.

While that equals only about 3.3% of the overall headcount at these companies, the toll since 2015 is far greater. In five years, some 230,000 jobs have disappeared, meaning the combined workforce is 12% smaller than it was in 2015.

Headcount has been steadily eroding as operators have sold assets, pooled resources and made the pursuit of efficiency their number-one priority. Automation alone appears responsible for thousands of job losses, allowing companies to run operations with far fewer people.

The jobs trend stems largely from the industry's financial plight. Despite investing heavily in 5G and other capital-intensive projects, telecom operators have struggled to generate any meaningful sales growth for years.

Shareholders have been disappointed by the returns, while industry debts have mounted. AT&T's share price has lost nearly a third of its value in the last five years. In the UK, Vodafone's is down 44% over the same period.

Automation nations

In these conditions, managers have built their strategies largely around generating cost savings – one way or another – to inflate margins, pay off their loans, free up cash for continued network deployment and secure dividends for shareholders.

As a major component of these cost-saving efforts, cutting jobs without endangering sales is easier than ever thanks to customers' growing enthusiasm for buying phones and services online rather than in a physical store. The pandemic has undoubtedly helped.

But so has technology. The network operations center (NOC), the brain of the system, used to bustle with people like a beach on the first day of summer. Today's most advanced facilities are as deserted as a shopping mall during lockdown.

In this "zero touch" environment, fully automated software programs run networks with minimal human involvement. Vodafone told Light Reading in late 2019 that automation had already claimed hundreds of jobs within its NOCs. Its expectation was that only a "small number" would remain by the mid-2020s.

Table 1: Headcount at major service providers



2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 América Móvil 195,475 194,193 191,851 189,448 191,523 186,851 AT&T 281,450 268,540 280,000 268,220 247,800 230,760 BCE 49,968 48,090 51,679 52,790 52,100 50,704 BT 102,500 106,416 105,787 106,742 105,344 99,741 CenturyLink 43,000 40,000 51,000 45,000 42,500 39,000 Deutsche Telekom 225,243 218,341 217,349 215,675 210,533 226,291 —T-Mobile US 50,000 50,000 51,000 52,000 53,000 75,000 KPN 14,078 13,530 13,275 12,431 11,248 10,102 Level 3 12,500 12,600 0 0 0 0 Millicom 15,956 17,985 19,127 21,403 22,375 21,419 Orange 156,191 155,202 151,556 150,711 146,768 142,150 Proximus 14,090 13,633 13,391 13,385 12,931 11,423 Rogers Communications 26,200 25,200 24,500 26,100 25,300 23,500 Sprint 30,000 28,000 30,000 28,500 27,000 0 Swisscom 21,637 21,127 20,506 19,845 19,317 19,062 Telecom Italia 65,867 61,229 59,429 57,901 55,198 52,347 Telefónica 137,506 127,323 122,718 121,853 117,347 113,182 Telenor 38,000 37,000 30,800 20,832 20,044 18,000 Telia 26,895 26,017 25,021 20,836 21,232 20,741 Telus 47,700 51,300 53,600 58,000 65,600 78,100 VEON 52,321 41,994 39,938 46,132 46,492 43,639 Verizon 177,700 160,900 155,400 144,500 135,000 132,200 Vodafone 111,684 111,556 106,135 98,996 95,219 96,506

There is definitely more to come. One recent trend on the mobile networks side has been the sharing of not only mast sites but also the equipment that adorns them.

Open RAN, an in-vogue network technology that improves interoperability between vendors, will make this sharing even easier, according to Arnaud Vamparys, the senior vice president of radio networks for France's Orange.

"We have been able to bring more flexibility thanks to open RAN architecture," he says.

"This flexibility can be in terms of network sharing – sharing different parts between operators."

By reducing the number of basestations across a given market, operators could also make do with fewer staff for purchasing, installation and maintenance. Telco partners could divide responsibilities geographically, for instance.

Still, much of the pruning in recent years has come as operators have removed duplicate roles following takeover activity, or simply divested assets.

The sale of a business unit does not destroy jobs unless the buyer subsequently makes cuts. In the case of Norway's Telenor, for example, about 8,000 jobs have disappeared from the payroll since 2017 because units were sold in central Europe and Pakistan.

Similarly, Vodafone's deconsolidation of its Indian business explains most of the headcount drop in 2019, when it dispensed with nearly 4,000 employees.

The great telecom sell-off

All that said, divestment activity accounts for only a share of the 230,000 net job cuts since 2015. Nor have the "big 20" exclusively been sellers, as the US operators demonstrate.

Staff numbers across AT&T and Time Warner would have equaled about 280,000 at the end of 2017, several months before the takeover was finalized. By December 2020, just 230,760 were left. Headcount at Verizon dropped from 177,700 in 2015 to 132,200 last year.

After its merger with Sprint, T-Mobile US, now the second-biggest mobile operator in the US (behind Verizon), has also been cutting jobs, despite promising it would create them.

Data extracted from filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission shows that T-Mobile and Sprint had about 80,500 employees in 2018, when they were trying to persuade competition authorities to let them merge. Last December, there were roughly 75,000 on the T-Mobile US payroll.

The attrition has been even worse at some European operators. Outside the US, Deutsche Telekom, T-Mobile's main parent, has cut nearly 24,000 full-time jobs since 2015, nearly 14% of the total.

Spain's Telefónica has shed a similar number of jobs over the same period, meaning its workforce is 18% smaller. At Telecom Italia, more than one in five jobs has vanished. And as for Telenor, its cocktail of automation and divestment has lightened it by 20,000 employees since 2015, more than half that year's total.

Telenor has also been the most successful at boosting productivity. Between 2015 and 2020, its annual revenues per employee more than doubled to about $820,000 (using today's exchange rates), as Telenor managed to generate healthy sales with a much smaller workforce.

It is almost religious about automation. By 2023, it wants to have what it calls "touch-free operations," relying on artificial intelligence to help detect and fix problems.

Table 2: Revenues per employee ($)



2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 América Móvil 228,813 251,379 266,500 274,267 263,232 272,369 AT&T 521,585 609,965 573,214 636,791 731,207 744,323 BCE 356,463 373,829 363,899 368,293 378,338 373,886 BT 262,388 320,572 317,125 311,092 307,776 302,728 CenturyLink 416,279 437,500 347,059 501,778 504,894 531,077 Deutsche Telekom 375,343 409,030 421,015 428,815 467,142 545,285 —T-Mobile US 649,340 749,800 796,157 832,885 849,019 911,960 KPN 607,478 614,023 598,208 554,204 595,873 637,953 Level 3 536,000 642,857 N/A N/A N/A N/A Millicom 392,580 224,798 205,782 184,367 193,788 194,734 Orange 314,444 321,958 331,316 335,451 351,597 363,295 Proximus 520,252 528,730 529,162 525,839 537,215 585,996 Rogers Communications 423,713 450,390 485,880 479,170 493,569 490,586 Sprint 1,072,667 1,190,964 1,080,200 1,178,947 N/A N/A Swisscom 602,378 611,646 635,602 657,558 660,480 648,686 Telecom Italia 365,403 379,114 407,043 399,639 397,894 368,872 Telefónica 487,780 498,965 517,689 488,207 503,903 464,977 Telenor 405,445 426,797 486,787 611,065 681,513 819,886 Telia 389,055 391,076 385,446 484,729 489,385 519,770 Telus 217,100 206,710 205,568 205,228 185,114 164,025 VEON 183,483 211,935 237,869 196,957 190,635 182,864 Verizon 740,574 783,095 811,030 905,882 976,800 970,439 Vodafone 544,768 521,300 536,415 538,889 577,047 554,603

Some operators, unfortunately, have witnessed a decline in revenues per employee despite cutting headcount. At Telefónica, the figure dipped from about $518,000 in 2017 to $465,000 last year, as headline sales fell. But the metric would obviously have been much worse if the Spanish operator had not taken such a heavy axe to its workforce.

As operators are judged on their efficiency programs, investors are paying closer attention to revenues per employee as a measure of success.

Automation's apologists often insist jobs culled in one area will spring up elsewhere, but the evidence so far is that not all the lost jobs have replacements within the sector. A 12% drop in just five years is a big one considering that few greenfield networks are providing alternative sources of employment and that telecom vendors are also feeling a squeeze.

The contrast is supplied by Amazon, Google and Microsoft, which collectively hired another 1.2 million workers between 2015 and 2020.

For people like Axel Clauberg, who quit a senior technology job at Deutsche Telekom in 2019 to join AWS, a future outside telecom could beckon in the world of big tech. Like IT systems and network functions, some employees seem to be ultimately bound for the public cloud.

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading