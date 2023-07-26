AWS chief technologist on the responsible approach to gen AI





Ishwar Parulkar, chief technologist for telecom and edge cloud at AWS, joined the podcast to discuss generative AI applications for the telecom industry and how to approach the technology in a responsible, secure manner. Parulkar explained how AWS is working with developers on new generative AI applications, challenges service providers may face when deploying the technology and what the future entails for generative AI.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Understanding the hype behind generative AI (00:30)

Generative AI applications for the telecom industry (02:41)

Challenges service providers may face when implementing generative AI services (06:08)

AWS' approach to developing generative AI models (06:48)

Updates on the regulatory environment for AI (10:14)

AWS' Innovation Center for generative AI applications (12:50)

What future generative AI technology might look like (15:48)

Related stories and links:

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading