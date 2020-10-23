Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Network StrategiesGlobal Telecoms AwardsSD-WAN Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
5G Ecosystem Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

AT&T ratchets up pace of cuts as 9K jobs vanish

News Analysis Iain Morris, International Editor 10/23/2020
Comment (0)

Shunted into the bottom right-hand corner of a spreadsheet attached to AT&T's latest earnings statement is the quarterly human cost of its $6 billion savings push.

Between June and September, nearly 9,000 jobs appear to have vanished at the US telco, almost 4% of the total.

It signifies the most aggressive round of layoffs at AT&T since it completed its questionable $85 billion takeover of Time Warner more than two years ago.

Together, the two separate companies employed some 281,450 people in 2015, according to a database of employment statistics maintained by Light Reading. Including what is now branded WarnerMedia, AT&T now employs 234,630.

The disappearance of nearly 47,000 roles, about 17% of the 2015 total, in just a few years seems without precedent in the telecom sector. Nor does the cull seem to be over.

Earlier this month, the Wall Street Journal reported that AT&T is planning "thousands" of job cuts at WarnerMedia, a division badly struck by the coronavirus pandemic and the changes it has brought.

AT&T's John Stankey: still creating a stink with thousands of employees.
AT&T's John Stankey: still creating a stink with thousands of employees.

"There's nothing that's sacred anywhere in the business," AT&T CEO John Stankey is reported to have told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview. "WarnerMedia is no exception to that."

Stankey, who succeeded Randall Stephenson as CEO in July, became the architect of AT&T's latest cost-cutting scheme in his previous job as chief operating officer.

The broad plan, announced in April, is to save about $6 billion by 2023. That includes a $1.5 billion reduction in labor expenses, or about 4% of the annual $37.5 billion bill.

Were the cuts spread evenly across all salary bands, AT&T would have been looking at about 10,000 layoffs. Given that nearly 10,000 jobs have already gone since March, the ultimate figure could be much higher.

"Our cost transformation continues on track," said John Stephens, AT&T's chief financial officer, during a call with analysts.

"We've shifted some stores to third-party dealers, closed others and we've also been able to streamline our customer experience, especially our digital sales, and simplify processes."

Figures show that operating expenses fell by $479 million in the quarter, compared with the year-earlier figure – just 1.3% of the total.

With revenues down 5%, to about $42.3 billion, operating profit slumped more than a fifth, to $6.1 billion. Pay-TV losses are hurting and the immediate outlook for some of the media assets is bleak.

The axemen cometh

AT&T is not alone in shedding staff. Big rival Verizon has been on a similarly drastic diet, cutting nearly 43,000 jobs since 2015, almost a quarter of the total, according to Light Reading's data.

Following its tie-up with Sprint, T-Mobile US also appears to be cutting roles – despite earlier assurances by Timotheus Höttges, the boss of parent company Deutsche Telekom.

"The overall plan is for the larger company to employ more staff than the two previous companies put together," he said when the companies were trying to overcome resistance to their merger proposal.

Jobs are going outside the US market, too. Deutsche Telekom cut 5,000 last year, about 2.4% of the total. Spain's Telefónica and the UK's Vodafone, both of which have been divesting assets, reduced their combined headcount by more than 8,000 employees, equal to roughly 4% of the workforce in 2019.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

The pandemic has undoubtedly worsened prospects for the sector's employees. Worried about the virus, many consumers now prefer to shop online, giving AT&T the justification that it needs for store closures.

In the meantime, chatbots and clever messaging systems look set to empty customer call facilities. Network operations centers are increasingly "zero touch" – able to run themselves without human interference.

In some markets, drones are even being used to inspect network sites. The technicians who would normally visit these towers may become redundant.

At least there are still well-paid jobs for the top brass. Stankey collected $22.5 million in total compensation last year, a nice little rise on the $16.6 million he received in 2018.

Stephens' haul grew by more than $1 million, to $16.7 million. And Stephenson, in his last full year in charge, enjoyed a 10% increase, to $32 million.

Meanwhile, AT&T's share price is down a quarter since 2007, when he took charge. Perhaps automation of the C-suite should be a strategic priority. Could bots do worse?

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Network Strategies
November 3-5, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
November 12, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23-24, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 27, 2020 How to build cloud-native applications for Red Hat’s OpenShift Container Platform
October 27, 2020 Building a Dynamic Network Infrastructure With Open, Programmable and Scalable Building Blocks
October 28, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
October 28, 2020 Digital Transformation Paves the Way for 5G and Beyond
October 29, 2020 Edge Cloud – Monetizing Your Beachfront Property
November 3, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 1
November 4, 2020 Why Industry 4.0 Needs an Intelligent Edge
November 4, 2020 PAM4 or Coherent? An Optical Access Reach Review
November 5, 2020 5G Transport & Network Strategies Day 2
November 11, 2020 5G for growth: How 5G will accelerate innovation across industries
November 12, 2020 Designing a better 5G
November 12, 2020 SDWAN Digital Symposium
November 16, 2020 The Power of Integrating Security and Networking in Service Provider Networks
November 17, 2020 How Service Providers Can Profit From Microsoft Direct Routing
November 19, 2020 Accelerating 5G With the Network Digital Twin
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day One
November 23, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei Launches All-Scenario Intelligent Connectivity Solutions By Huawei
Huawei's Ryan Ding: Intelligent Experiences Unlock New Value By Huawei
What Is BGP Security and Why Does Your Network Need It? By Cisco Systems
Choosing the Right SD-WAN Enables Valuable Opportunities for Service Providers By Fortinet
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE