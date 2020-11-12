Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
Open RAN EcosystemNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

AT&T opens up about open RAN

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 12/11/2020
Comment (0)

Some of AT&T's top networking executives have begun talking up the benefits of open RAN.

"We believe that open RAN is going to be a good benefit for us, and we actually plan to implement it in our network," Scott Mair, AT&T's president of technology and operations and one of the operator's top 5G executives, said this week at the Barclay Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference. "We think it's really a good technology that will become available. But it's not going to happen overnight. It's going to take some time."

Mair added that AT&T started work on open RAN technology in 2018 with a handful of other vendors. Now, he said, there are hundreds of companies working on the technology all over the world.

"It's starting to take on a lot of speed and a lot of importance," he said.

Mair said open RAN could improve AT&T's capital expenses and operating expenses. On the capex side, he said open RAN helps to "invite in innovation" by opening the radio access network (RAN) to new vendors.

"We'll be able to mix and match components," he said. "That's a capex benefit."

And in terms of opex, Mair said AT&T can use open RAN to add a layer of network automation on top of its existing network-management systems.

"We think open RAN is going to be really good," he added.

Mair isn't alone.

Mazin Gilbert, AT&T's VP of network analytics and automation, described how the operator plans to leverage artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies in its network using open RAN.

During a presentation at this week's Light Reading Open RAN Ecosystem Digital Symposium, Gilbert said that combining open RAN with AI results in "control loop automation."

"There are beautiful, huge opportunities for vendors, startups and companies to be creating these machine learning or AI applications," he said, explaining that open RAN technology promises to separate the hardware and software elements in a wireless network, thereby allowing vendors to develop new services across a variety of networking components.

Gilbert added that AT&T is already conducting open RAN field trials "with a large number of vendors."

But he too cautioned patience: "This journey of going to open RAN is not going to happen overnight," he said, mentioning a timeline of three to five years for open RAN deployments.

AT&T is commercially operating an open RAN network design in Dallas with equipment from Samsung and Ericsson, according to evidence uncovered by Signals Research Group.

However, AT&T doesn't yet appear to be ready to talk openly about its open RAN tests. "We won't really have anything to contribute here," a spokesperson wrote in response to questions from Light Reading on the topic earlier this year.

AT&T is one of a number of wireless network operators around the world touting an embrace of open RAN technology. However, many in the space have argued that new market entrants like Dish Network and Rakuten can more easily implement open RAN designs when compared with incumbents like AT&T that must also manage a wide range of legacy equipment.

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 14, 2020 Key Capabilities of 5G Services: Planning, Deployment, Operation and Optimization
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
December 16, 2020 The Carriers Speak: The Future of Managed SD-WAN Services
December 17, 2020 5G Messaging Poised to Deliver Ecosystem Innovation
December 17, 2020 Case Study: Telefonica, flexiWAN and Intel Make the SD-WAN Open Source Vision a Reality for Production Telco Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Business Case for Routed Optical Networking By Bill Gartner, SVP/GM Optics and Optical, Cisco
Telcos Must Work With the Messaging Ecosystem to Maximize Revenues From 5G By Pamela Clark-Dickson, for ZTE
Capturing the Opportunities of 4G Migration and Building Foundations for 5G By Phillip Kendall, Strategy Analytics
'5G City': Building a Sustainable City By Huawei
Digging Deeply Into DOCSIS 4.0 By Antronix
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Google Cloud brings partners, applications to the edge By Amol Phadke, Google Cloud
Managed Wi-Fi: The Tier 2-3 MSO story By David Strauss, Broadband Success Partners
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE