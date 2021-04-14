Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Astranis raises $250M for satellite Internet

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/14/2021
Comment (0)

SAN FRANCISCO – Astranis, the company building the next generation of telecommunication satellites, today announced a $250 million Series C financing round, valuing the company at $1.4 billion.

The financing was led by funds managed by BlackRock, with significant participation from new investors Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Koch Strategic Platforms, Monashee Investment Management, and Uncorrelated Ventures. Existing investors Andreessen Horowitz, Venrock, Fifty Years, ACE Early Stage Partners, Harpoon Ventures, Indicator Fund, Industry Ventures, Jaan Tallinn, Jeff Dean, Jerry Yang's AME Cloud, Jude Gomila, Refactor Capital, Rising Tide Fund, SOMA Capital, and others also participated in the round.

Astranis is solving one of the largest challenges facing the modern world: reducing the cost of internet access to get the next four billion people online.

The new funding will be used to significantly expand production of Astranis's unique microsatellite platform, built to satisfy the significant global demand for affordable broadband. Additionally, Astranis will dramatically accelerate new technology research and development to support its next-generation platforms. That includes the company's proprietary software-defined radio technology, which increases satellite performance and flexibility, and allows manufacturing at scale, lowering the price point to end-consumers.

Astranis's satellites can be deployed at a low cost and be built in months, not years. That's in contrast to traditional satellites that require hundreds of millions of dollars of capital and five or more years to get new capacity online. The smaller size of Astranis's satellites — just 350 kg, or about 20 times less than traditional satellites — and their deployment into geostationary orbit (GEO) allows Astranis to start providing coverage with just a single MicroGEO satellite and bring capacity online quickly, focusing beams of broadband connectivity right where it's needed.

"We are solving one of the biggest problems facing the world today," said Astranis co-founder and CEO John Gedmark. "Four billion people do not have reliable access to broadband internet. Getting connectivity to those who need it the most changes lives in a profound way. It empowers people to take control of their health, education, and economic situation. We're talking about something that is now absolutely part of the base of the hierarchy of needs." Astranis has projects in work around the globe to deploy satellites to bring connectivity to some of the world's most underserved areas.

BofA Securities, Inc. acted as sole placement agent on this transaction.

Astranis

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
April 20, 2021 Preparing the Way for 800G: 100G Electrical and 800G Pluggable Optics
April 21, 2021 Optimize Your OSS/BSS Journey to the Cloud: Getting There Faster and With Lower Risk
April 22, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Upgrading to ATSC 3.0 and Streaming Video
April 22, 2021 Exceeding Expectations in 5G mmWave: How Far Can We Go?
April 27, 2021 The Carriers Speak: Evolving the Virtualized RAN
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Security Challenges of 2020 Show Us How to Protect What's Next By Stephanie Chan, Cisco
Ensure 5G Network Slicing Quality With Automated Assurance and NWDAF By Radcom
How to Right-Size Your Network Operations With Converged SDN Transport By Donyel Jones-Williams, Director, Mass Scale Infrastructure Campaign & Product Marketing, Cisco
A Big Technology Boost Is Coming to Telecom By Sandro Tavares, Director, Telecom Systems Marketing, Dell
5G Evolution Outlook: Innovation Trends That Will Transform Beyond 2025 By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Supporting cable technicians today and tomorrow By Robin Fenton, Vice President, Membership & Learning Operations, SCTE
Four ways to unlock more B2B opportunities and 5G value By Haifa El Ashkar, Executive Director, Corporate Strategy, CSG
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE