Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Big 5G EventCable Next-Gen Digital SymposiumDistributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming VideoGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesLeading Lights AwardsAfricaCom 2020 Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Arm sale to Nvidia a disaster for UK, warns co-founder

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 9/22/2020
Comment (0)

Writing in The Telegraph, a right-wing-leaning UK newspaper, Arm co-founder Hermann Hauser gave a blunt assessment (again) on what he saw as negative and far-reaching implications of selling the UK-based firm to US chipmaker Nvidia.

He fears that Arm's neutral licensing model for the design of central processing units, used in many of the world's most popular smartphones, will be put in jeopardy and that Britain's arch tech company – albeit owned by Japan's SoftBank – will fall into decline and find it difficult to expand into other areas.

The result, argued Hauser, would not only be tantamount to Britain throwing in the towel when it came to upholding tech sovereignty in "crucial" smartphone processor components – Nvidia, according to this line of thinking, would have little obvious incentive to see Arm's technology sold to its competitors, and Arm's customers might balk at paying a rival – but also restrict the country's supply chains in a number of other important areas, particularly PCs, next-generation data center servers and AI graph processors.

Avoid supply-chain squeeze
"To understand the implications of such a takeover, we need to consider the markets for the three basic types of processor: scalar processors that power servers, PCs, smartphones and the IoT, and vector processors for graphics – not to be confused with graph processors for AI," wrote Hauser.

"The UK has good access to scalar processors with Arm for smartphones and IoT, but it suffers from the duopoly of Intel and AMD in PCs."

Hauser thinks Arm has a chance to increase competition for PC processors, not least because Apple has just moved from Intel to Arm for its iMac PCs. He fears that ditching the neutral licensing model, however, will stymie Arm expansion and reduce manufacturing competition.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on Light Reading.

"The real battleground of the future, though, is data centers using servers, and graph processors for AI," added Hauser. "Intel has a dominant position, together with AMD, but has stumbled at the latest semiconductor nodes. This is the great opportunity for Arm to resume its growth by developing new server processors and licensing them around the world. This would increase market choice beyond Intel and AMD."

Nvidia's vision, according to Hauser, does not chime with UK interests. The US company made its bid to buy Arm, he said, "to address the data centre server market – the core business of a failing Intel." The Nvidia plan, he added, was to "take the microprocessor crown from Intel by winning the server market based on Arm architecture."

What's the alternative?
Hauser applauded the UK's ambition to create a £1 trillion ($1.3 trillion) firm in Britain, and thought that Arm was best-placed to achieve that through expansion into next-generation server products, and "especially if combined with Graphcore's AI capabilities."

Graphcore, another British company, has designed an architecture custom-made for AI graph problems. It is regarded by many, including Hauser, as the world's leading developer of graph processors.

This path to growth, argued Hauser, would make Arm "the most comprehensive supplier of processors to the world."

Rather than a sale to Nvidia, he thought that Arm should be listed on the London Stock Exchange and that the UK government could be the "cornerstone investor," pumping in $1 billion to $2 billion, and also orchestrating investments from Arm's main licensees, such as Apple, Samsung, Sony, Infineon, NXP and Qualcomm.

"They all have an interest in Arm's neutral status, rather than a Nvidia monopoly," said Hauser.

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Cable Next-Gen Digital Symposium
October 6-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Global Telecoms Awards
November 6, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 29, 2020 Open vRAN Promises to Change the Mobile Access Network From Procurement to Performance
September 29, 2020 Turning Disparate Data Into a Market Growth Opportunity
September 30, 2020 Rewriting the FTTx playbook with Open and Disaggregated approach
September 30, 2020 IoT Solutions for the Society Against COVID-19
October 1, 2020 Extracting the business value from cloud transformation – myths and realities of value generation
October 7, 2020 Edge Computing in Telco Networks: Gaining the Competitive Edge
October 8, 2020 5G Core Security: Assessing Commercial Readiness
October 13, 2020 The state of SRv6
October 15, 2020 Distributing/Processing Next-Gen Streaming Video
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
COVID-19: The Lasting Impacts on Telecom By Huawei
Security assurance is essential in a 5G world By ZTE
AUTIN, Contactless Intelligent Operations By Huawei
'Five Uninterrupted Support' for Remote Network Assurance By Huawei
Wi-Fi 6 and 5G: Better Together By Cisco Systems
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE