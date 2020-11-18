Apstra launches new data center software release

MENLO PARK, Calif. – Apstra, the pioneer of Intent-Based Networking (IBN) and multinational software company, has updated its industry-leading data center network automation, validation, and analytics software with significant SONiC (Software for Open Networking in the Cloud) operational and feature enhancements. The software enhancements eliminate the deployment complexities and operational challenges that were barriers to entry for SONiC.

Apstra has continuously delivered on its SONiC commitment to dramatically increase the speed and reliability of how SONiC networks are deployed and operated in the data center to rapidly meet innovation and business needs. Apstra integrates with SONiC, developed by Microsoft and the Open Compute Project (OCP), to configure and automate for easy deployment and operation in your data center network.

Apstra and SONiC support protocols that are critical to the enterprise space. Now, all enterprise customers will realize the significant benefits and efficiencies of open networking that the hyper-scale and web-scale companies have recognized for years.

