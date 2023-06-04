Aira CEO on a smarter, more energy efficient RAN





Anand Chandrasekher, CEO of Aira Technologies, joined the podcast to discuss how his company is working to add machine learning and improve energy efficiency in the radio access network (RAN). Chandrasekher also explained how Aira's technologies balance throughput demands while improving energy efficiency.

Click on the caption button for a lightly edited transcript.

Here are a few topics we covered:

Background on Anand and Aira. (00:29)

Aira's foundation built on open RAN and machine learning. (03:52)

MWC demo and rApp. Making the RAN more energy efficient. (07:47)

Machine learning for device fingerprinting. (09:49)

More on improving energy efficiency in the RAN. (10:39)

Managing the data lake and running data analytics. (12:42)

Balancing throughput demands with energy efficiency. (16:35)

Addressing new user behavior and bandwidth demands on wireless networks post-lockdown. (22:40)

Aira's xApp technology and fingerprinting users in the network. (25:01)

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading