Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

AI4Europe kickstarts new AI drive

News Analysis Anne Morris, Contributing Editor, Light Reading 9/12/2022
Comment (0)

The European Commission took a further step towards its goal of reducing Europe's reliance on more advanced technology regions of the world such as the US and parts of Asia.

As part of a broad sweep of efforts to drive tech innovation in the region, the commission has provided €9 million ($9.1 million) in funding for a new artificial intelligence (AI) project and platform that broadly aims to serve "as a catalyst to aid AI-based innovation."

AI4Europe has now officially launched following a kickoff meeting last week at the University College Cork (UCC). Its purpose is to develop the AI-on-demand platform and "bring together the AI community while promoting European values."

Project aims to develop the AI-on-demand platform with an initial euro 9 million ($9.1 million) in funding. (Source: Pitinan Piyavatin/Alamy Stock Photo)
Project aims to develop the AI-on-demand platform with an initial €9 million ($9.1 million) in funding.
(Source: Pitinan Piyavatin/Alamy Stock Photo)

AI4Europe is a project funded under the Horizon 2020 research and innovation program that runs until the end of 2025. Along with UCC, the project is supported by a consortium of an additional 23 partners across 15 European countries.

First initiated in 2019, the project essentially seeks to address what it describes as "the fragmentation of the European AI landscape" and facilitate technology transfer from research to business.

Professor Barry O'Sullivan, director of insight at UCC and AI4Europe coordinator, said the AI-on-demand platform "is a critically important strategic infrastructure and ecosystem to ensure that Europe is at the cutting-edge of AI. Through the dissemination of research expertise and results, and through the adoption of AI technologies in industry and the public sector, we will support the uptake of trustworthy AI in Europe."

AI4Europe builds on the work carried out under the completed AI4EU project, as well as other European-funded AI projects. The platform will offer interoperable services, data, and tools from several related communities and provide solutions to facilitate research productivity, reproducibility, and collaboration.

In August, the latest Digital Economy and Society Index (DESI), published by the commission, found among other things that businesses' adoption of key digital technologies such as AI and "big data" analytics remains worryingly low.

Tech drivers

Although on a smaller scale, the AI4Europe project comes hot on the heels of other European tech projects to drive innovation in the region.

For example, in June the Commission announced a new agenda that seeks to ensure the EU can attract the necessary skills and capital investment to become "a deep tech innovation leader."

Want to know more? Sign up to get our dedicated newsletters direct to your inbox.

In May, it unveiled the European Chips Act, which aims to "ensure the EU's security of supply, resilience and technological leadership in semiconductor technologies and applications."

Related posts:

— Anne Morris, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 1, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 14, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
September 20, 2022 Edge Digital Symposium, Day 1
September 21, 2022 High Performance Broadband Aggregation at the Edge
September 28, 2022 Best Practices for Automating Wholesale Network Ordering for 5G, Cloud and SD-WAN Services
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Assure next-generation networks by exploiting data intelligence By Jose Carlos Mendez, Director of Network & OSS Product Marketing, Amdocs
Guangzhou 5G Smart Transportation on the way By ZTE
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Vinugayathri Chinnasamy, Senior Content Writer, Indusface
42% of Internet Traffic is from Bots – What is Your Cybersecurity Gameplan? By Indusface
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Walmart/Paramount+ and embracing the bundle amid streaming's slowdown By Raman Abrol, CEO, Vubiquity and GM, Amdocs
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE