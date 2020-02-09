Adtran launches AI-driven Mosaic Network Insight

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Adtran, Inc., (NASDAQ: ADTN), the leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced Mosaic Network Insight at its 2020 Virtual CONNECT Press & Analyst Event. The solution leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and data analytics to transform large volumes of network data into actionable intelligence. This can help make the broadband network easier to manage, reduce operational costs, increase efficiency, identify upsell opportunities and improve overall subscriber experience.

As gigabit and multi-gigabit services move to the mainstream, and the type of organizations delivering this service expands to include municipalities, utilities, co-operatives and altnets, having an AI-driven network diagnostic and analysis tool will prove pivotal as these new operators roll out services. Mosaic Network Insight as part of an operator's central office solutions will streamline service introduction, reduce network and operational costs, and address issues before they impact network integrity.

Adtran expanded its portfolio of Mosaic software not only to manage these complex operations more easily but also to help reduce customer churn and find new revenue opportunities. The solution can be deployed by the service provider directly, or it can be offloaded as a service that is managed by Adtran's Global Services team. Both deployment scenarios offer the following features:

Service Assurance : Easily measure the quality of services delivered across the network to ensure it is healthy and resilient

: Easily measure the quality of services delivered across the network to ensure it is healthy and resilient Network Optimization : Proactively identify top problems on the network with recommended actions for solutions

: Proactively identify top problems on the network with recommended actions for solutions Capacity Insights : Understand the utilization loads on the network and proactively identify constraints to ensure peak performance

: Understand the utilization loads on the network and proactively identify constraints to ensure peak performance Subscriber Experience : Identify and measure the overall customer experience to reduce customer churn and identify upsell opportunities

: Identify and measure the overall customer experience to reduce customer churn and identify upsell opportunities Reduce Operational Expenses: System level root cause analysis enables targeted troubleshooting to minimize truck rolls and solve issues quickly

"We continue to help our customers build their best network—whether it is deploying the right broadband access technology to connect rural customers for the first time in their region, or providing them with actionable intelligence to safeguard those same customers' quality of experience," said Derek Foster, Portfolio Manager at Adtran. "The Mosaic Network Insight solution combines Adtran's 35 years of network expertise with the latest AI and analytics software to provide each service provider with a deep understanding of the overall customer experience and ensure the network is reaching its full potential."

To learn more about Adtran's Mosaic Network Insight solution, please click here.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)