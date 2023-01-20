Actifai uses AI/digital combo to accelerate broadband sub growth

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, Actifai, a software-as-a-service provider delivering a first-of-its-kind AI-powered customer engagement platform, announced the launch of Actifai Digital. The end-to-end digital sales solution utilizes AI and machine learning to guide broadband providers' online shoppers to the right products and services that best meet their needs — without requiring agent interaction.

Based on a recent industry survey from the Capgemini Research Institute, one-third of telco consumers find it difficult and time-consuming to buy products and services online. Actifai streamlines the digital customer experience by guiding prospective customers through an engaging, modern discovery process that uncovers critical information about their needs and interests. It then uses proprietary AI/ML models to generate a personalized recommendation for each unique prospect. By presenting shoppers with a specific offer best aligned with their individual interests, rather than requiring them to navigate a complex lineup of product and service options, Actifai boosts sales conversions, increases new subscriber retention and helps providers optimize their customers' online shopping experience.

Actifai's platform is already used by leading cable and telecommunications service providers, which are realizing up to 30% higher conversion rates on new sales, double the sell-through rate of add-on products and higher sustained retention rates — all of which deliver material gains in customer lifetime value. As competition among service providers continues to increase, particularly in rural areas, Actifai Digital offers providers of all sizes a cost-effective solution to activate their digital sales channels, optimize their customers' shopping experiences and accelerate subscriber growth.

Digital is one of several product extensions to the modular Actifai platform scheduled to roll out in 2023.

