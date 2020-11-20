Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2020 Digital SymposiumNGON & DCI World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN EcosystemService Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
Events Archives
SD-WAN Digital SymposiumGlobal Telecoms Awards5G Transport & Network Strategies
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Accenture snaps up Spain's Arca to boost 5G know-how

News Analysis Ken Wieland, contributing editor 11/20/2020
Comment (0)

Professional services company Accenture, which is no stranger to acquiring firms, has announced yet another addition to broaden its tech expertise.

For an undisclosed fee, Accenture has gobbled up Spanish engineering services company Arca to bolster its suite of network transformation services, including 5G implementation.

The upshot is that 640 Arca employees will join Accenture in Spain and help the management consultancy target clients based there and in Portugal.

According to the official announcement, Arca provides "multidisciplinary services for network operations." Its skillset apparently stretches across engineering, designing, deploying and managing telecom infrastructure.

Arca also brings to the party an "integrated platform" that purportedly "automates network monitoring, optimizes processes and predicts system anomalies."

Robot human interface

The idea is to combine Arca's know-how with Accenture's SynOps platform, an AI-powered tool designed to help organizations function more efficiently, in order to reinforce what Accenture sees as its "key role" in the network management consultancy space – advising and partnering with clients in the design, deployment and operation of services, such as 5G and IoT.

Accenture's addressable base for its Arca-boosted portfolio includes clients in the telecommunications, industrial, energy and infrastructure industries.

"5G, cloud and edge computing will usher in a new wave of change and innovation for businesses," said Domingo Mirón, who leads Accenture's business in Iberia.

"To realize their full potential, companies must act now to adopt the right strategy and build new business solutions enabled by network investments."

By harnessing Arca's expertise, Mirón claimed it will strengthen Accenture's ability to help clients accelerate 5G cloud network transformation.

Acquiring the advantage

Accenture is enormous – it has around 500,000 employees -- helped in part by spending oodles on firms that can broaden its expertise and keep up with the latest tech trends, particularly in the fields of analytics, mobile, cloud and cybersecurity. Each year the firm reportedly spends roughly $1bn on around two dozen acquisitions.

Want to know more about AI and automation? Check out our dedicated AI and automation channel here on
Light Reading.

But this amount is a relatively small sum given that Accenture made $43.2 billion in revenues in its last fiscal year, and about $1.1 billion in net income.

The deal-making seems to be working out, too.

Sales were up 8.5% last year in local currency units, and Accenture is this year guiding for revenue growth of between 5% and 8% in local currency units.

Related posts:

— Ken Wieland, contributing editor, special to Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2020 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2020, One Day Digital Symposium
NGON & DCI World Digital Symposium
December 1-4, 2020, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Ecosystem
December 8-10, 2020, Two Day Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 15, 2020, A One Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 22, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium
November 24, 2020 Game On: Enhance Your 5G Network to Support the Next Level of Service Experience
December 1, 2020 From Cloud to RAN to Core: Opening, Orchestrating & Automating a Next-Gen 5G Network
December 1, 2020 This is how AI is going to change our world
December 2, 2020 Making a Cutting-Edge Digital Transformation a Reality
December 2, 2020 How Cox Communications' Automation Adoption Drives Business Outcomes
December 3, 2020 Why e2e orchestration is key to win 5G enterprise business
December 7, 2020 How to Manage OTT Video QoE, Deliver Flawless Streaming Experiences and Capitalize on the Video Opportunity
December 8, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day One
December 10, 2020 Open RAN Ecosystem Symposium Day Two
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
December 15, 2020 Service Provider Security Strategies for the Enterprise
December 16, 2020 The Future of 5G
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
4G/5G FWA Industry Summit Reveals Continued Market Traction By Huawei
It's All About the Outcomes, Folks! By Gaurav Vaid, Senior Director, Product Management, Mobile Core, Cisco
Go Beyond SASE at the SD-WAN Edge By Pat Vitalone, Product Marketing Manager, Routing and SD-WAN, Cisco
Automation: The Best Roads Are the Curvy Ones By Cisco Systems
Digital Era Demands New Approaches to Power By Fang Liangzhou, CMO of Huawei Digital Power Product Line
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Cisco announces intent to acquire Hungary's Banzai Cloud By Liz Cetoni, Cisco Systems
Is the COVID-19 pandemic a catalyst for the fourth industrial revolution? By Javier Ger, Telecom Argentina & Claudio Saes, Bell Labs Consulting
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE