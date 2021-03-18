A5G Networks, EdgeQ, Teal among 5GOILab's latest participants

SEATTLE – The 5G Open Innovation Lab ("5GOILab"), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, today announced the selection of its third batch of companies to participate in the Spring 2021 program which launched this month. The Lab is supported by its founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, NASA, T-Mobile and VMware.

The member companies selected this Spring include early-stage start-ups who have secured Series A and B financing with established revenue streams and product to even more mature Series C companies that are looking to capitalize on their early successes and fast-track their growth and market leadership.

Said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, "Our program set out to develop the software ecosystem for 5G and edge computing. Our third batch combines the best of applications and infrastructure companies that will power use cases and important edge computing capabilities. The diversity of stages, use cases, and technology of this batch demonstrates the program's evolution and ability to attract a range of companies."

The Lab has seen a marked increase in applications this year from global companies including firms as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel. The Spring 2021 batch member companies represent technologies serving growth market segments including automation, cybersecurity, fleet management, autonomous farming, logistics and healthcare.

The Lab has selected 15 member companies to join the ecosystem and participate in the Spring 2021 12-week program. In 2020, the Lab managed a Spring and Fall program serving 32 companies in total. The following companies are the newest members selected to join the 5G ecosystem and Lab:

A5G Networks - Enabling distributed and disaggregated network of networks to create autonomous private and public 4G, 5G, and WiFi Networks – www.a5gnet.com

AccelerComm – Supercharging 5G NR with cutting edge Physical Layer IP that increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, enabling compelling, high-value 5G services – www.accelercomm.com

Agolo – The leading AI summarization platform for enterprise, creating personalized and contextually relevant summaries dynamically from your organization's high value, high volume data – www.agolo.com

Attila Security – A cybersecurity company focused on edge and cloud computing for all IP enabled devices within the US Government and enterprise – www.attilasec.com

Blue White Robotics – Connects people with autonomous solutions today through its platform which manages multiple fleets of air and ground vehicles efficiently, and safely for agriculture, urban mobility and first responders – www.bluewhiterobotics.com

Continual – Provides Connected Car manufacturers and mobile network operators with unique AI-driven solutions for analyzing and improving the connected journey experience of drivers, passengers and subscribers on the move – www.continualexperience.com

EdgeQ – 5G Base-station on a "chip" company providing a fully open and programmable RAN platform at a fraction of the power and cost of existing solutions for Enterprise and Telco applications – www.edgeq.io

LogDNA – A centralized log management solution that helps modern engineering teams be more productive in a DevOps world – www.logdna.com

MantisNet – Provides cloud-native network observability by simplifying real-time access and extraction of containerized and ephemeral 5G network, application and network functions data for continuous monitoring, topology, event correlation, and automation to improve performance, reliability and security – www.mantisnet.com

NavTrac – Leverages Computer Vision to reimagine yard operations through automation and proactive optimization with a platform that features an Automated Gate System (AGS) to increase data quality, detect damage, improve inventory management and eliminate guard costs – www.navtrac.com

Proximie – the technology platform saving lives by sharing the world's best clinical practice – www.proximie.com

SensorUp – A NATO-award winning Internet of Things (IoT) and Movement AI cloud platform for operational efficiency, automation, and safety – www.sensorup.com

Simetric – a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on with ease – www.simetric.com

Teal – an Internet of Things (IoT) services company that provides intelligent connectivity and networking solutions to connected device makers and public-private network operators through Teal's eSIM platform helping IoT operators scale globally, automate connectivity workflows, control access to public and private networks, and evolve with new cellular technologies, including 5G – www.tealcommunications.com

Tupl – a Bellevue-based growth stage start-up, supplying Tier-1 operators across the world with Digital Transformation use cases through their AI platform for network operations with a direct presence on four continents to closely serve Tupl's customers and partners – www.tupl.com

Said Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, founder and CEO of Proximie, "There is no question that 5G is going to play a central role in creating better connected healthcare systems. If fostered correctly it will ensure the best technologies and innovations are made more freely accessible to patients all over the world. One of our major aspirations as a business is to bring in the best thinking from other industries to support us on our mission, and the 5G Open Innovation Lab will help us to connect to other great technologies and business leaders in order to continually improve patient outcomes and, ultimately, save more lives."

The Lab does not take an equity position in its member companies, rather, companies collaborate with 5G technology experts and business advisors through CEO and CTO roundtables, private working sessions, virtual networking and social events, and opportunities to meet with the Lab's extensive partner network of venture capital firms.

In February, the Lab launched its first application development field lab for the agricultural industry. The field lab will establish dedicated access to a 5G-capable, CBRS LTE-based network and edge computing platform for Snohomish County to bring together food growers, and distributors with technology companies. The co-development platform is the first of many development field platforms planned to support additional industries.

Said Brisimitzis, "The Lab stands out as a program focused on real outcomes through our mix of innovation, platforms, and industry engagements. There is a software world in 5G that hasn't been realized nor developed. As we leverage our position, we will not only be focused on growing our ecosystem, but ensuring that we are delivering a more robust developer experience through advanced field labs and access to our partners that are literally transforming the world."

