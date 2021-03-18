Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cloud Native World Digital SymposiumOpen RAN World Digital ConferenceAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave Digital Symposium Next-Gen Broadband APAC: 5G, 10G & Beyond Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

A5G Networks, EdgeQ, Teal among 5GOILab's latest participants

News Wire Feed Light Reading 3/18/2021
Comment (0)

SEATTLE – The 5G Open Innovation Lab ("5GOILab"), a global applied innovation ecosystem for corporations, academia and government institutions, today announced the selection of its third batch of companies to participate in the Spring 2021 program which launched this month. The Lab is supported by its founding and corporate partners which include Amdocs, Dell Technologies, F5, Intel, Microsoft, NASA, T-Mobile and VMware.

The member companies selected this Spring include early-stage start-ups who have secured Series A and B financing with established revenue streams and product to even more mature Series C companies that are looking to capitalize on their early successes and fast-track their growth and market leadership.

Said Jim Brisimitzis, general partner of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, "Our program set out to develop the software ecosystem for 5G and edge computing. Our third batch combines the best of applications and infrastructure companies that will power use cases and important edge computing capabilities. The diversity of stages, use cases, and technology of this batch demonstrates the program's evolution and ability to attract a range of companies."

The Lab has seen a marked increase in applications this year from global companies including firms as far away as Tel Aviv, Israel. The Spring 2021 batch member companies represent technologies serving growth market segments including automation, cybersecurity, fleet management, autonomous farming, logistics and healthcare.

The Lab has selected 15 member companies to join the ecosystem and participate in the Spring 2021 12-week program. In 2020, the Lab managed a Spring and Fall program serving 32 companies in total. The following companies are the newest members selected to join the 5G ecosystem and Lab:

  • A5G Networks - Enabling distributed and disaggregated network of networks to create autonomous private and public 4G, 5G, and WiFi Networks – www.a5gnet.com
  • AccelerComm – Supercharging 5G NR with cutting edge Physical Layer IP that increases spectral efficiency and reduces latency, enabling compelling, high-value 5G services – www.accelercomm.com
  • Agolo – The leading AI summarization platform for enterprise, creating personalized and contextually relevant summaries dynamically from your organization's high value, high volume data – www.agolo.com
  • Attila Security – A cybersecurity company focused on edge and cloud computing for all IP enabled devices within the US Government and enterprise – www.attilasec.com
  • Blue White Robotics – Connects people with autonomous solutions today through its platform which manages multiple fleets of air and ground vehicles efficiently, and safely for agriculture, urban mobility and first responders – www.bluewhiterobotics.com
  • Continual – Provides Connected Car manufacturers and mobile network operators with unique AI-driven solutions for analyzing and improving the connected journey experience of drivers, passengers and subscribers on the move – www.continualexperience.com
  • EdgeQ – 5G Base-station on a "chip" company providing a fully open and programmable RAN platform at a fraction of the power and cost of existing solutions for Enterprise and Telco applications – www.edgeq.io
  • LogDNA – A centralized log management solution that helps modern engineering teams be more productive in a DevOps world – www.logdna.com
  • MantisNet – Provides cloud-native network observability by simplifying real-time access and extraction of containerized and ephemeral 5G network, application and network functions data for continuous monitoring, topology, event correlation, and automation to improve performance, reliability and security – www.mantisnet.com
  • NavTrac – Leverages Computer Vision to reimagine yard operations through automation and proactive optimization with a platform that features an Automated Gate System (AGS) to increase data quality, detect damage, improve inventory management and eliminate guard costs – www.navtrac.com
  • Proximie – the technology platform saving lives by sharing the world's best clinical practice – www.proximie.com
  • SensorUp – A NATO-award winning Internet of Things (IoT) and Movement AI cloud platform for operational efficiency, automation, and safety – www.sensorup.com
  • Simetric – a holistic IoT lifecycle management platform that simplifies complex data streams from large-scale, connected devices into a single-pane format you can access, understand, and act on with ease – www.simetric.com
  • Teal – an Internet of Things (IoT) services company that provides intelligent connectivity and networking solutions to connected device makers and public-private network operators through Teal's eSIM platform helping IoT operators scale globally, automate connectivity workflows, control access to public and private networks, and evolve with new cellular technologies, including 5G – www.tealcommunications.com
  • Tupl – a Bellevue-based growth stage start-up, supplying Tier-1 operators across the world with Digital Transformation use cases through their AI platform for network operations with a direct presence on four continents to closely serve Tupl's customers and partners – www.tupl.com

Said Dr. Nadine Hachach-Haram, founder and CEO of Proximie, "There is no question that 5G is going to play a central role in creating better connected healthcare systems. If fostered correctly it will ensure the best technologies and innovations are made more freely accessible to patients all over the world. One of our major aspirations as a business is to bring in the best thinking from other industries to support us on our mission, and the 5G Open Innovation Lab will help us to connect to other great technologies and business leaders in order to continually improve patient outcomes and, ultimately, save more lives."

The Lab does not take an equity position in its member companies, rather, companies collaborate with 5G technology experts and business advisors through CEO and CTO roundtables, private working sessions, virtual networking and social events, and opportunities to meet with the Lab's extensive partner network of venture capital firms.

In February, the Lab launched its first application development field lab for the agricultural industry. The field lab will establish dedicated access to a 5G-capable, CBRS LTE-based network and edge computing platform for Snohomish County to bring together food growers, and distributors with technology companies. The co-development platform is the first of many development field platforms planned to support additional industries.

Said Brisimitzis, "The Lab stands out as a program focused on real outcomes through our mix of innovation, platforms, and industry engagements. There is a software world in 5G that hasn't been realized nor developed. As we leverage our position, we will not only be focused on growing our ecosystem, but ensuring that we are delivering a more robust developer experience through advanced field labs and access to our partners that are literally transforming the world."

5G Open Innovation Lab

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cloud Native World Digital Symposium
March 25, 2021, Digital Conference
Open RAN World Digital Conference
April 6-8, 2021, Digital Conference
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
April 13, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
April 15, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 24, 2021 5G: Unlocking Value, Beyond Connectivity
March 29, 2021 The future of cloud computing and secure data management
March 31, 2021 Broadband CPE Application-Based Monetization Strategies for CSP
April 1, 2021 Innovations in Unlocking Subscriber and Network Serviceability Through Location Intelligence
April 6, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 1
April 7, 2021 Five Data-Delivery Requirements That Will Save Telecommunications
April 8, 2021 Open RAN World Digital Conference - Day 2
April 15, 2021 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wireless: Embracing 5G & Wi-Fi 6/6E
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Technology to Power an Inclusive Recovery By Todd Nightingale, Cisco
South Korea’s LG U+ Proves Early 5G Market Entry Is a Plus By Huawei
Huawei Launches Platform to Power Wireless Carriers' Digital Transformation By Huawei
Could Wireless Networks Serving Industry 4.0 Applications Succeed Without Automation? By Frank Rayal, for Huawei
No.1 NPS as Proof of Simyo Business Success By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why 10Gig is the right PON play today By Jay Rolls, industry advisor, and a former CTO of Charter Communications
Zoom Phone available through Lumen: Will you answer the call? By Craig Richter, Lumen
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE