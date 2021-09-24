Vodafone's chief network officer, Andrea Donà, said the way to the 5G future is to first make sure you radically simplify and take care of legacy networks and services.

Donà says that telcos need to "try and expose some of those inherent inbuilt functions within the network and start exposing them in a standard API interface-able way so that we can create new revenue streams."

He continued: "We need to try and bring technology together so that we stimulate that new innovation because just playing simple connectivity play is not going to be enough. For the future, we need to try and elevate our technology and our network in a way that creates and sparks new, innovative business cases, new revenue streams, so we can thrive in the future."