Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumDigital Divide Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

2022 in review: Telcos marvel at the metaverse

Column
Comment (0)

Interactive television, 3D-TV, virtual reality, augmented reality. The hype that inflated these highly touted technologies and services all but assured they would fall well short of expectations. Is the so-called "metaverse" next in line to get caught in the spokes of the tech world's hype cycle?

It's unlikely that the metaverse will become the next big thing that Meta/Facebook hopes it will be. But some variant of the core idea – a shared, immersive, persistent virtual digital world where people can experience many things they might not be able to do in the physical world – will probably take hold in the years to come.

Fulfilling that vision, even in part, will require a lot of new technologies and capabilities, including some that will comprise the wireless and wired networks of the future. Networks will need to deliver not only much faster data speeds, but also improved security and super-low latency – precisely the attributes being touted by 5G (and the coming 6G standard) as well as the cable industry's DOCSIS 4.0 platform and broader 10G initiative.

While the metaverse ideals envisioned by some in Big Tech will no doubt miss the mark, there's enough activity and investment pouring into it to get the telecom industry's attention.

There's still no telling how the metaverse will actually take shape, but here's a roundup of stories that shaped Light Reading's coverage of the topic in 2022:

(Source: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy Stock Photo)

(Source: ZUMA Press Inc/Alamy Stock Photo)

1/6/22 - 5G networks will help make the metaverse real
(Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief)

1/19/22 - A metaverse-loving Microsoft brings a dystopia for telcos
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

3/1/22 - The next telco worry is paying for the metaverse
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

3/1/22 - Why 5G is uniquely ill-equipped to support the metaverse
(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

3/2/22 - SKT taking its metaverse platform to the world
(Robert Clark, Contributing Editor)

3/4/22 - Verizon's 5G opportunities: First FWA, then edge, then the metaverse
(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

5/25/22 - Meta's engineering director outlines the metaverse latency problem
(Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies)

6/17/22 - NTT Docomo takes the metaverse plunge
(Robert Clark, Contributing Editor)

6/23/22 - Dr. FAANG and the metaverse of madness
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

9/27/22 - Cable broadband: More than a speed saga
(Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor)

10/28/22 - FYUZ wrap: Open RAN in denial and a dose of metaverse envy
(Iain Morris, International Editor)

The Staff, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Column
2022 in review: The most-listened to Light Reading Podcast episodes

The top podcasts of the year included interviews with execs from Dell, Tarana, Lumen, Starry and Juniper, as well as several discussions about service providers in the news.

2022 in review: Russia vs. the world

Not only did Russia's invasion of Ukraine upend the global order, it also helped highlight a bifurcation in the global telecom industry.

2022 in review: Starry's bumpy journey

Starry's year brimmed with ambition but ended on a sour note as funding gaps caused the fixed wireless access specialist to pull back on buildout plans, layoff staff and explore its options.

2022 in review: Dish serves up 5G

In 2022 Dish Network turned on an open RAN 5G network covering 20% of the US population across 10,000 cell towers.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 7-9, 2023, Virtual Event
Digital Divide Digital Symposium
February 15, 2023, Virtual Event
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 5, 2023 5G Leads the Stride: All-Band 5G Solution Series for 5G In Fast Lane
January 12, 2023 How does 5G enable resilient communication for the connected intelligent edge?
January 19, 2023 Dynamic, accurate data - the automation oil
January 19, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Winning with Wi-Fi 6 & Beyond
January 24, 2023 Service Provider Cloud Operations Strategies in Asia
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Jazz and Huawei Successfully Accomplished Nationwide Rollout for FDD Massive MIMO By Huawei
Orange and Huawei's Groundbreaking 157 Tbit/s Transmission over a 120 km Fiber in France Has Set a New World Record By Huawei
SDOs and Open Source Communities Collaborate to Demonstrate Intent-based Cloud Leased Line Automation PoC, Accelerating the Realization of Autonomous Networks By ETSI ZSM ISG, China Mobile, China Unicom and Huawei
China Mobile Zhejiang and Huawei Commercially Debuts IntelligentRAN 5GtoB Suite to Enable 5G Dedicated Slicing for Agile Electric Power Services By Huawei
We already know how to secure telco cloud, so let’s get to work By John Carse, CISO, Rakuten Mobile & Rakuten Symphony
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of the Internet is underwater By Jim Poole, Vice President of Business Development, Equinix
Why fiber-to-the-home needs a larger telescope By Joe Pellegrini, Vice President of New Market Development, Great Plains Communications
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE