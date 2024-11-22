Telkomsel plans to optimize 4G network in Indonesia with ZTE's AI solution

Telkomsel says ZTE's AI-powered network technology was successfully tested at more than 90 sites in Makassar and Kendari.

November 22, 2024

Telkomsel to optimize 4G network with ZTE's AI solution
(Source: Telkomsel)

Telkomsel announced on Thursday that it will deploy an AI-powered network solution to optimize the performance of its 4G/LTE services, following a successful trial of the technology at over 90 sites in Makassar and Kendari.

The Indonesian telco operator said it had a trial of the "self-adaptive feedback solution" in partnership with ZTE, which it claims improves network performance without the need for additional hardware. It added that the technology uses AI and machine learning to automatically adjust network parameters, such as speed and power control, for resource-hungry applications such as video streaming and gaming.

The tests on Telkomsel's live network in Makassar and Kendari involved more than 90 sites and 300,000 subscribers. Results showed that video buffering was reduced by 15%, download speed increased by 11%, web page load times improved by nearly 30%, and gaming latency was reduced by up to 47%.

"By integrating artificial intelligence into the network, we not only enhance efficiency but also address the increasing demand for access to high-quality digital content," said Richard Liang, president director of ZTE Indonesia, in a statement.

In addition to optimizing network performance, Telkomsel found that the self-adaptive feedback technology improved power efficiency by approximately 15% while reducing energy consumption by 8%, contributing to operational cost savings.

It added that the technology's energy-saving features automatically switch basestations to low-power mode during off-peak hours.

Improved customer experience

According to Wong Soon Nam, chief strategic planning officer at Telkomsel, the implementation of the self-adaptive feedback solution is part of the telco's ongoing efforts to improve service quality and customer experience.

"We hope that the adoption of self-adaptive feedback – as part of Telkomsel's Hyper AI approach – will not only enhance customer satisfaction but also strengthen our position as an industry leader consistently delivering positive impacts and benefits for Indonesia," he added.

The latest collaboration between Telkomsel and ZTE is part of the strategic partnership agreement that the two companies signed in February at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. They agreed to explore various network technology solutions that can deliver high-speed telecom network experiences, including network edge AI, 5G Advanced and intelligent home network.

