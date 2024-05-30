Philippines' Globe Telecom establishes AI business unit

Filipino mobile operator Globe Telecom has created a new business unit solely focused on artificial intelligence, with the aim of seamlessly integrating the technology into its operations.

Dubbed as Globe's AI Development and Enablement Group (AIDE), the new business unit is set to formally start on June 1. It is tasked to spearhead the mobile carrier's AI initiatives, focusing on strategic AI planning, development, business integration and governance.

Furthermore, AIDE will be responsible for deploying AI in Globe's business operations, service delivery and customer experience.

"The emergence of AI signals a pivotal shift, promising to revolutionize the way we do business and serve our customers," Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Unifying AI initiatives under one roof

Cu pointed out that different teams across the company have ongoing AI initiatives.

AI is at various stages of implementation in internal processes such as credit and collection, financial reports and procurement contracts. Globe has also started using AI for customer care and credit scoring.

"It is imperative that we move forward with uniﬁed intent and renewed vigor to navigate these new technological frontiers swiftly," said Cu.

Anton Bonifacio has been appointed to head the new business unit, serving as Globe's first Chief AI Officer. Bonifacio is also the mobile carrier's chief information security officer.

"The creation of AIDE signiﬁes a strategic investment in our technological capabilities and a concerted effort to integrate AI seamlessly into our operations," Bonifacio said.

He added: "We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and responsible AI use, ensuring that our advancements not only drive business growth, improve service delivery, and enhance customer experience, but also adhere to the highest standards of governance and compliance."