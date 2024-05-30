Philippines' Globe Telecom establishes AI business unit

The Filipino mobile carrier wants to have a unified approach in the way the company deploys AI in its business operations.

Gigi Onag, Senior Editor, APAC

May 30, 2024

2 Min Read
Philippines' Globe Telecom
(Source: Globe Telecom)

Filipino mobile operator Globe Telecom has created a new business unit solely focused on artificial intelligence, with the aim of seamlessly integrating the technology into its operations.

Dubbed as Globe's AI Development and Enablement Group (AIDE), the new business unit is set to formally start on June 1. It is tasked to spearhead the mobile carrier's AI initiatives, focusing on strategic AI planning, development, business integration and governance.

Furthermore, AIDE will be responsible for deploying AI in Globe's business operations, service delivery and customer experience.

"The emergence of AI signals a pivotal shift, promising to revolutionize the way we do business and serve our customers," Ernest Cu, Globe president and CEO, said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

Unifying AI initiatives under one roof

Cu pointed out that different teams across the company have ongoing AI initiatives.

AI is at various stages of implementation in internal processes such as credit and collection, financial reports and procurement contracts. Globe has also started using AI for customer care and credit scoring.

"It is imperative that we move forward with uniﬁed intent and renewed vigor to navigate these new technological frontiers swiftly," said Cu.

Anton Bonifacio has been appointed to head the new business unit, serving as Globe's first Chief AI Officer. Bonifacio is also the mobile carrier's chief information security officer.

"The creation of AIDE signiﬁes a strategic investment in our technological capabilities and a concerted effort to integrate AI seamlessly into our operations," Bonifacio said.

He added: "We are committed to fostering a culture of innovation and responsible AI use, ensuring that our advancements not only drive business growth, improve service delivery, and enhance customer experience, but also adhere to the highest standards of governance and compliance."

Read more about:

Asia

About the Author(s)

Gigi Onag

Gigi Onag

Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading

Gigi Onag is Senior Editor, APAC, Light Reading. She has been a technology journalist for more than 15 years, covering various aspects of enterprise IT across Asia Pacific.

She started with regional IT publications under CMP Asia (now Informa), including Asia Computer Weekly, Intelligent Enterprise Asia and Network Computing Asia and Teledotcom Asia. This was followed by stints with Computerworld Hong Kong and sister publications FutureIoT and FutureCIO. She had contributed articles to South China Morning Post, TechTarget and PC Market among others.

She interspersed her career as a technology editor with a brief sojourn into public relations before returning to journalism joining the editorial team of Mix Magazine, a MICE publication and its sister publication Business Traveller Asia Pacific.

Gigi is based in Hong Kong and is keen to delve deeper into the region’s wide wild world of telecoms.

See more from Gigi Onag
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Nvidia logo on office building in Santa Clara, CA
AI & Machine Learning
Nvidia to test O-RAN kit on its private standalone 5G network
Nvidia to test O-RAN kit on its private standalone 5G network

May 30, 2024

Digital visualisation of recycling symbol.
Sustainability
Expired support contracts are top cause of decommissioned telco equipment – TXO report
Expired support contracts are top cause of decommissioned telco equipment – TXO report

May 30, 2024

Ericsson's Yossi Cohen speaks at a recent Ericsson event in Texas.
Open RAN
AT&T starts looking at third-party rApps for its 5G network
AT&T starts looking at third-party rApps for its 5G network

May 30, 2024

Former Commscope corporate building exterior
Cable Technology
CommScope wins Casa's cable asset auction with $45.1M bid
CommScope wins Casa's cable asset auction with $45.1M bid

May 30, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our latest videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
thumbnail
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities