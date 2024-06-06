KT, Microsoft forge cloud and AI partnership

KT and Microsoft plan an innovation center and joint R&D into cloud and AI as part of their newly announced partnership.

Robert Clark, Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

June 6, 2024

2 Min Read
Microsoft logo sign in front of it's headquarters.
(SOURCE: KRISTOFFER TRIPPLAAR/ALAMY STOCK PHOTO)

KT has struck a cloud partnership with Microsoft, the latest step in the deepening relationship between US cloud giants and Korean companies. KT CEO Kim Young-shub and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella signed the agreement at Microsoft’s headquarters in Redmond on Monday.

KT and Microsoft didn’t provide further details of the planned collaboration. Korean news site KEDGlobal, quoting industry sources, reported the two firms were likely to invest “billions” of dollars into the joint projects.

The two companies will set up an AI and cloud innovation center and carry out joint cloud and AI R&D, while KT will also use Microsoft’s cloud technology to deliver data sovereignty and security. KT says it will unveil specifics of the partnership by September.

It will be looking to leverage Microsoft's AI capabilities to build out its Mi:dm LLM, a customizable model aimed at enterprise verticals. It is believed to be Korea's biggest LLM, trained on more than 1 trillion tokens.

It's not KT's only tie-up with a big US cloud vendor. It signed a partnership with AWS during MWC in February to develop GenAI and mobile services for enterprise customers.

Microsoft CEO summit 

Korea is an unusually important market for US AI and cloud firms thanks to chip players Samsung and SK Hynix, who dominate the AI memory market, and also because of the big AI ambitions of KT and rival SK Telecom.

Interestingly, KT did not receive an invite to the Microsoft CEO summit last month, although Samsung, SK Hynix, LG Electronics and SK Telecom did.

SK Telecom, for its part, is working closely with AWS on cloud and AI projects. It said recently it expects to supply its planned Telco LLM to operator customers of AWS – the biggest cloud provider to the industry. It will launch the LLM, developed in partnership with other service providers, including DT and SoftBank, next month.

The operator is also working with AWS on development of AI-based computer vision services and has deployed an AWS cloud optimization solution that cuts operating costs.

But it also has partnered with Microsoft's Open AI, using ChatGPT tech to support a chatbot feature on its A. service.

Read more about:

AIAsia

About the Author(s)

Robert Clark

Robert Clark

Contributing Editor, Special to Light Reading

Robert Clark is an independent technology editor and researcher based in Hong Kong. In addition to contributing to Light Reading, he also has his own blog,  Electric Speech (http://www.electricspeech.com). 

See more from Robert Clark
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Optical Networking
Ciena reports a Q2 loss, lowered revenue outlook
Ciena reports a Q2 loss, lowered revenue outlook

Jun 6, 2024

Cell phone mast on a house roof
Fixed Wireless Access (FWA)
FWA in the USA: Getting ready for Phase 2
FWA in the USA: Getting ready for Phase 2

Jun 6, 2024

Charter Spectrum Mobile product featured in store
Wireless
US cable snares lion's share of mobile growth in Q1
US cable snares lion's share of mobile growth in Q1

Jun 6, 2024

Indian flag with a blue sky and city buildings in the background.
5G
India postpones spectrum auction yet again
India postpones spectrum auction yet again

Jun 6, 2024

Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks5G Network Strategies Operator Survey: Powering 5G SA Networks
Feb 23, 2024
1 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'
Lori Thomas, SVP of Strategic Engagement and Transformation, MetTel
The Edge Network
MetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunitiesMetTel's Thomas: Collaboration, new tech will expand edge computing opportunities