Eurobites: Telenor, Ericsson turn to AI to save energy

Sponsored By

Eurobites: Telenor, Ericsson turn to AI to save energyEurobites: Telenor, Ericsson turn to AI to save energy

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: BT hooks up with Blue Planet, Digital Realty; cyber-extortion cases soar; Vodafone's Romanian stores revamp pays dividends.

Paul Rainford

November 30, 2023

3 Min Read
Telenor sign on building
(Source: Eric D ricochet69/Alamy Stock Photo)

  • Telenor and Ericsson have joined forces to explore the use of AI and machine learning technology to improve the energy efficiency of mobile networks without compromising on the quality of connectivity provided by them. The three-year collaboration will see the companies deploying AI/ML systems on a live test network, with anomaly detection and spectrum being considered alongside the technology's energy-saving potential.

  • BT has turned to Ciena's Blue Planet software to simplify the way it automates the orchestration and delivery of its network services. In practice, says BT, this means that when a customer hits the "buy" button on one of BT's broadband products, the activation of network services, from local network through to BT's core network, to Openreach systems and the wider Internet, will be effectively automated. Similarly, if changes are made to a particular service, as is common with BT's business customers, Blue Planet can streamline the process of implementing those changes, adding new capacity, lines or capabilities "dynamically." All this, BT claims, eliminates more than half a dozen legacy systems currently delivering service orchestration.

  • And in another US hook-up, BT is to roll out its new Global Fabric network-as-a-service platform in Digital Realty carrier-neutral data centers around the world. This, says BT, will allow its business customers to get more out of their data by making it easier for employees to access it securely.

  • Can't find enough depressing news right now? Try this: The number of cyber-extortion victims has increased 46% globally over the past 12 months, according to Security Navigator 2024, a research report published by Orange Cyberdefense, Orange's cybersecurity arm. The manufacturing sector is the hardest hit in terms of confirmed incidents, says the report (32.43%), followed by retail trade (21.73%) and professional, scientific and technological services (9.84%). The "threat actors," as Orange call them, are increasingly motivated by politics or ideology, the report found.

  • Vodafone Romania claims that device sales and customer satisfaction have increased at its new-look EasyTech stores, where customers are encouraged to recycle their old phones, the walls are made from natural plants and the ceilings decorated with recycled fabric. The first EasyTech store is opening in Bucharest in March and the concept will also be rolled out in Ireland, Greece, Egypt and Turkey.

    vodafone_romania_easytech_store.jpg

    Eco-friendly yet strangely empty. (Source: Vodafone)

  • Has 5G finally found its killer app? Nordic operator Tele2 is tackling the perennial issue of fancy-chocolate theft with its "Chocolate Bytes" connected box, which alerts the owner of top-notch confectionery by phone if an authorized individual opens the lid of said box. In the words of Tele2's press release, the groundbreaking technology "helps avoid that last-minute dash to the shop by discovering the praline thief in good time before Christmas." Well, it makes a change from open RAN.

    tele2_chocs_800x800ar.jpg

    No one, but no one, steals my pralines. (Source: Tele2)

Read more about:

Europe

About the Author(s)

Paul Rainford

Paul Rainford

Assistant Editor, Europe, Light Reading, Light Reading

Paul is based on the Isle of Wight, a rocky outcrop off the English coast that is home only to a colony of technology journalists and several thousand puffins.

He has worked as a writer and copy editor since the age of William Caxton, covering the design industry, D-list celebs, tourism and much, much more.

During the noughties Paul took time out from his page proofs and marker pens to run a small hotel with his other half in the wilds of Exmoor. There he developed a range of skills including carrying cooked breakfasts, lying to unwanted guests and stopping leaks with old towels.

Now back, slightly befuddled, in the world of online journalism, Paul is thoroughly engaged with the modern world, regularly firing up his VHS video recorder and accidentally sending text messages to strangers using a chipped Nokia feature phone.

See more from Paul Rainford
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

Telenor sign on building
AI & Machine Learning
Eurobites: Telenor, Ericsson turn to AI to save energy
Eurobites: Telenor, Ericsson turn to AI to save energy

Nov 30, 2023

Van featuring 5G radio equipment
Open RAN
Verizon tech boss says open RAN still fails at massive MIMO
Verizon tech boss says open RAN still fails at massive MIMO

Nov 30, 2023

European flags in front of Commission headquarters
Regulatory & Politics
A public reckoning for Big Telco 'fair share' demands
A public reckoning for Big Telco 'fair share' demands

Nov 30, 2023

Elisa premises in Finland
Sustainability
Elisa to begin selling its energy-management software to other telcos
Elisa to begin selling its energy-management software to other telcos

Nov 30, 2023

Dec 6 - Dec 7, 2023
Join Open RAN North America to explore trends and challenges in testing, integration, private networks, and more.
LEARN MORE
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Featured Videos

Broadband
Intel Partners with Vodafone to Transform the Broadband Network
Intel Partners with Vodafone to Transform the Broadband Network

Nov 28, 2023

5G
ZTE showcases latest 5G developments with partners and customers to embrace the digital nexus
ZTE showcases latest 5G developments with partners and customers to embrace the digital nexus

Nov 27, 2023

5G
Deterministic 5G Private Network Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing
Deterministic 5G Private Network Empowering Intelligent Manufacturing

Nov 20, 2023

Editors' Choice
More News