Chinese President Xi urges G20 leaders to make AI work for all

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Monday at the 19th G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, urged world leaders to ensure that the benefits of artificial intelligence are for the common good and not limited to the world's wealthiest countries.

In the full text of the speech, provided by the state-run Xinhua News Agency, President Xi called for a renewed commitment to the principles of international cooperation and inclusiveness that have made the G20 a success over the past 16 years. He added that "we need to improve global digital governance and build a world economy characterized by innovation."

Xi believes the G20 has an important role to play in digitalization, integrating the digital and real economies, and setting regulations for emerging technologies such as AI.

"We should step up international governance and cooperation on AI, to ensure that AI is for good and for all, and not a game for rich countries," the Chinese premier said.

Noting that China has taken a leading position in AI, Xi said China supports "the adoption of a UN General Assembly resolution on enhancing international cooperation in AI capacity building."

Warning against protectionism

President Xi also warned against protectionism, an apparent jab at both the US for restricting China's access to the latest chip technology and the EU for imposing tariffs on Chinese-made electric vehicles and biodiesel.

He stressed the need to build a world economy "characterized by openness" and "improve global trade governance."

"We should press ahead with reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO), oppose unilateralism and protectionism," Xi said.

He added that in order to enhance the authority, effectiveness and relevance of the multilateral trading system, the G20 should actively work to keep WTO rules relevant, both by addressing long-standing issues and by exploring the formulation of new, forward-looking rules

"It is important to avoid politicizing economic issues, avoid fragmenting the global market, and avoid taking protectionist moves in the name of green and low-carbon development," Xi said.

President Xi recalled that two years ago, China and Indonesia took the lead in international cooperation to adopt a resilient and stable supply chain.

"This requires industrial and supply chain partnerships that are more equal, inclusive and constructive. We are willing to work more closely with all sides on this initiative," he said.