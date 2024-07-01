Amdocs says its GenAI is ready to move on from PoC stage

Amdocs' CMO Gil Rosen says the company's GenAI is as good as if not better than human customer service agents.

Tereza Krásová, Associate Editor

July 1, 2024

4 Min Read
Artificial intelligence conceptual illustration with microchip
(Source: Science Photo Library/Alamy Stock Photo)

For all the hype around generative AI, its implementation in the telecom industry (and elsewhere) still seems to be at a relatively early stage. Yet many companies are making progress with deploying it in the telecoms space.

Speaking to Light Reading during the recent Digital Transformation World (DTW) event in Copenhagen, Amdocs' chief marketing officer, Gil Rosen, said his employer's amAIz platform is ready to be put in front of customers, claiming it performs better than human customer service agents.

Primarily known for developing business and operational support system (B/OSS) software, Amdocs is using telecom-specific data to adapt large language models (LLMs) for use in the telecom industry. While it doesn't build LLMs – it is LLM-agnostic – the company trains them further, using information that isn't publicly available and would not have been used in the system's original training. Moreover, Rosen said, "we know which [LLM] would most likely give the best answer."

He argues that generic GenAI is ill-suited to telecom-specific applications. Asked by a customer about the difference between two bills, a generic LLM might not only give the wrong answer but also be less efficient from a cost and performance perspective, according to Rosen.

"Nvidia, Microsoft and also AWS and Google basically chose Amdocs for their go-to-market in the telecom space," because they need a third party to connect the customer information systems to the LLM, said Rosen. "They need that middleware and, basically, knowledge in order to bring their capabilities to our industry."

The cloud-based physical stack is handled by partners, including Nvidia and Amazon, he added. What Amdocs has built is the telecom taxonomy running on top of the physical stack.

GenAI trained on telecom-specific information could also help address network issues that cause disruption for enterprise customers, according to Amdocs. Usually, said Rosen, "it takes a network operator a very long time to figure out where the problem is and which customers it affects."

With GenAI, however, it is possible to identify which customers are affected and which ones are the highest-paying. 

Amdocs is currently moving from the proof-of-concept (PoC) stage to production environments. On average, setting up a PoC takes about two to three months before it can be scaled to production "on a continuous line," said Rosen. This may, however, mean adding more computing resources or bolstering security.

The amAIz capability is pre-integrated in Amdocs' latest suite of products but could be included as an add-on for legacy products. Amdocs has also been working with customers that do not use any of its other products, according to Rosen.

In practice, he said, GenAI brings an improvement for telcos of anywhere between 30% and 80% – measured in terms of either performance or cost efficiency. This could mean, for example, reducing the handling time for customer calls, or cutting use of computing resources, according to Rosen.

Leap of faith

"And that's one of the concerns because the compute needed for generative AI is so big," he added, noting that this also brings added environmental benefits. On the technical side, an operator could, for instance, parse a task into "the right slices" and send only what's needed to the back end to get an answer, he explained.

On the issue of hallucinations, Rosen acknowledged LLMs can invent information. During initial training, he believes they are accurate only about 80% of the time, but Amdocs has since "minimized hallucinations almost to zero," he claimed, and it continues to focus on that effort.

"It's more of a trust journey on the customer side to move from a co-pilot for an agent to putting an LLM in front of the customer, trusting that it will not make these mistakes," said Rosen. "We're there from a capability perspective, but now it really depends on a leap of faith from the industry to actually implement it in the field."

He maintained, however, that the combined technologies of companies like Nvidia and Microsoft, together with the amAIz framework and Amdocs, is helping. "You could today put it in front of customers and I have to tell you, it's as if not more accurate than regular human beings," he said, pointing to the example of the company's GenAI-powered avatar that was on show during the event.

The regular human beings employed in telco call centers worldwide may not be thrilled to hear they are replaceable by a piece of software. But their employers, which constantly complain about revenues, can be expected to jump at the opportunity. 

Read more about:

AI

About the Author(s)

Tereza Krásová

Tereza Krásová

Associate Editor, Light Reading

Associate Editor, Light Reading

See more from Tereza Krásová
Subscribe and receive the latest news from the industry.
Join 62,000+ members. Yes it's completely free.
Sign me up

You May Also Like

Latest News

'Private' sign in hedge
Private Networks
Eurobites: Nokia and Telefónica go public on private networks planEurobites: Nokia and Telefónica go public on private networks plan
byPaul Rainford
Jul 1, 2024
2 Min Read
Artificial intelligence conceptual illustration with microchip
AI & Machine Learning
Amdocs says its GenAI is ready to move on from PoC stageAmdocs says its GenAI is ready to move on from PoC stage
byTereza Krásová
Jul 1, 2024
4 Min Read
Xumo Play ACL Cornhole TV screencap taken 6/27/2024
Video Streaming
FAST's focus fixates on live TV and sportsFAST's focus fixates on live TV and sports
byJeff Baumgartner
Jun 28, 2024
4 Min Read
Map of India with a magnifying glass.
Business Management
Ciena still gung-ho about India's telco market, plans entry in new growth avenuesCiena still gung-ho about India's telco market, plans entry in new growth avenues
byGagandeep Kaur
Jun 28, 2024
3 Min Read
Upcoming Webinars
More Webinars

Popular whitepapers in 5G

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
What's next in 5G Advanced?What's next in 5G Advanced?
Jun 27, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey5G Orchestration and Service Assurance: 2024 Heavy Reading Survey
Apr 26, 2024
1 Min Read
thumbnail
5G
Operator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint ResearchOperator transitions to 5G SA core decline YoY in 2023 – Counterpoint Research
Feb 29, 2024
3 Min Read
May 21 - May 23, 2024
Join us for an immersive experience where the future of North American telecom industry unfolds in 2024.
LEARN MORE

Our Latest Videos

thumbnail
Sponsored Content
5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?5G Advanced Has Enormous Potential, Will Operators Seize the Opportunity?
NTCA CEO Shirley Bloomfield speaks at Network X Americas 2024
Digital Divide
NTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEADNTCA's Bloomfield on the challenges posed by BEAD
Ericsson's Paul Challoner
Open RAN
Ericsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN dealEricsson's Challoner to oversee AT&T open RAN deal
GFiber CTO John Keib speaks at Network X Americas in Irving, Texas.
OSS/BSS/CX
GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'GFiber's John Keib: 'Service is our core product'
Broadband Forum CEO Craig Thomas at Network X Americas
Broadband
Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'Broadband Forum CEO: ISPs are paving a path to 'Connectivity+'