Vodafone bosses boost their pay as jobs are culled

The notion that corporate fat cats are growing more obese while the rank and file suffer is one companies were eager to squash even before this pandemic. After the publication of its latest annual report this week, Vodafone will struggle.

It shows the UK-based operator has now cut more than one in five jobs across Italy, Spain and its domestic market in the last four years, with headcount in those countries down more than a tenth in the last fiscal year alone.

In the meantime, rewards for the head honchos have grown even more extravagant. CEO Nick Read collected about £3.7 million ($4.6 million) in total remuneration for the year that ended in March 2020, while CFO Margherita Della Valle pocketed about £1.8 million ($2.3 million).

Both executives recently said they would give up one quarter of their salaries over the next three months and donate this to charitable causes. Unfortunately, this public display of solidarity with the ordinary person is undermined by the revelation that Read's pay packet grew 25% last year, while Della Valle's was up 56%.

Promotions notwithstanding, Read's ordinary salary rose by £103,000 ($129,250), to £1.05 million ($1.32 million), with bonuses and other benefits making up the rest of his packet. Della Valle enjoyed a salary increase of £224,000 ($281,087) to £700,000 ($878,399).

In a conventional war, they would be the generals who ate an unusually hearty breakfast, skipped mid-morning tea to wave at the troops and then decamped for lunch while the slaughter resumed.

Slaughter being the operative word, in this case. During the 2016 fiscal year, Vodafone employed 111,556 people on average across its various international operations. By 2020, the number was down to just 95,219, according to the latest financial statements.

In fairness, thousands of jobs have disappeared from Vodafone's total because of divestment activity. Last year, that included the discontinuation of Vodafone's India business, following its merger with Idea Cellular, wiping exactly 4,554 employees off the books of Vodafone Group. Something similar had previously happened when Vodafone merged its Dutch business with that of Liberty Global.

At the same time, Vodafone scooped up a good number of people with last year's takeover of several Liberty Global assets in Europe, including the cable company's large German subsidiary. While it is unclear exactly how many staff were transferred, filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission show that Liberty Global shed about 6,400 jobs between 2018 and 2019, finishing last year with 20,200 in total.

That takeover probably explains the growth in European staff numbers last year. Germany acquired another 1,785 employees, bringing its total to 15,199. Ignoring the major markets of Italy, Spain and the UK, Vodafone's other European businesses gained 2,233, employing 14,646 on average during the last fiscal year.

But adding those increases together leaves nearly 2,400 Liberty Global employees unaccounted for. While the deal was not consummated until July 2019, some of those workers could be casualties of the efficiency drive that accompanies any merger activity.

Of course, the real carnage occurred in Italy, Spain and the UK, where enthusiasm for online shopping, a chatbot called TOBi and the automation of some technical jobs queued up to savage Vodafone staff.



The outlook is bleak. Reporting its financial results in May, Vodafone said it was targeting another €1 billion ($1.12 billion) in savings over the next three years, having slashed operating costs by €800 million ($894 million) in the last two. In Europe, this implies a cost reduction of 20% over this five-year period, with customer care and distribution in line for the biggest chops.

For all the charitable donations by Read and Della Valle, the pandemic is actually a glorious opportunity for them to add to the unemployment figures. Too scared of coronavirus to interact with shop assistants, consumers now require little encouragement to buy online. TOBi is, potentially, a long-term solution to the problem of costly, overcrowded and coronavirus-ridden customer care centers.

As for the equally grubby network operating centers (NOCs), the prognosis was delivered at a London press briefing in late 2019. "We have been focusing heavily on moving to zero-touch NOCs, which means automating what we have in the NOCs," said Scott Petty, Vodafone UK's chief technology officer.

The operator has already cut staff numbers in the NOCs from about 1,500 to the "low-single-digit hundreds," Petty revealed. "Five to seven years from now, there will be a very small number of people that run the NOC infrastructure."

Investors, then, can probably anticipate better profitability. Vodafone's margin for earnings (before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) has now risen nearly five percentage points since 2015, to 33.1%. Annual revenues per employee are up 11% since 2016, to €472,322 ($527,926) – not bad when UK rival BT, despite its own cost-cutting frenzy, saw a 4% drop over this period, to just £216,662 ($242,169, based on year-end staff figures).

And yet Vodafone's share price has hardly seen the revival under Read that would justify a huge pay increase last year. When he took over the job in October 2018, it was £147.82 on the London Stock Exchange. At the start of this year, when coronavirus was just a Chinese problem that most people had never heard of, it was £149.30.

In the preceding two years, a period in which Read served as CFO, its value declined by a third. Setbacks in India and underperformance in major European markets were among the problems that weighed on the UK firm.

Vodafone has prior form, awarding Vittorio Colao, Read's predecessor, a £1.7 million ($1.9 million) pay rise in his final full year as boss, to £8 million ($10 million), amid his bludgeoning of the company's stock. By that measure, Read comes cheap.

But even if shares recover this year, companies may have a hard time justifying this sort of treatment for the top brass in future. Job cuts in the aftermath of a pandemic, and the deep recession it inevitably causes, risk turning company bosses into the greedy, gem-encrusted villains of the moment. Unsurprisingly, Vodafone's remuneration committee has decided not to award salary increases to company bosses this year.

