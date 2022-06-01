"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Verizon's Visible uses eSIM for free network test drive

News Analysis Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies 1/6/2022
Comment (0)

Verizon's Visible brand announced Thursday that it would use eSIM technology to allow prospective customers to test out its service for two weeks for free.

The company said that potential customers with eSIM-compatible phones like the iPhone 13 can visit visible.com/free-trial to sign up for the offer. They'll receive a new phone number that they can use for the trial. Participants will be able to keep their existing number active during the trial. At the end of the trial, they can choose to switch to Visible by subscribing with either their new number or their existing number.

"We've heard from a lot of potential consumers that Visible seems too good to be true. So we're asking consumers to put us to the test," the company said in a statement. "Now, users can see how Visible's service performs head-to-head with their current carrier. The move also indicates our ongoing commitment to eSIM."

Visible has been supporting eSIM technology for more than a year for customer activations. Visible confirmed to Light Reading that more than 20% of its customer gross net additions already use eSIM technology, and that the company plans to increase that figure to 100% "over time."

Visible offers a detailed explanation of eSIM on its website. (Source: Visible)
Visible offers a detailed explanation of eSIM on its website.
(Source: Visible)

"As a digital-only carrier, we are leaning into technology that makes it easier to switch, and something that digital natives will adopt quickly – and that's eSIM," the company wrote in response to questions from Light Reading. "For us, the free trial is the next evolution of eSIM."

A new strategy from Verizon

The offering from Visible represents an important step forward in the eSIM market because Verizon is Visible's parent company. Roughly five years ago, Verizon's management team decided to enter the prepaid, bring-your-own-device market with a new stealth brand that didn't carry the legacy trappings of Verizon's big red logo. Indeed, company officials were so keen to highlight the differences between Visible and Verizon that they based Visible in Denver, far away from Verizon's headquarters in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

In launching its new brand, Verizon's management also decided to use cutting-edge, cloud-based networking technologies. The result, according to company officials, is a "digital-native," app-based company that does not have any physical retail operation and is squarely targeted at the millennial and Gen Z crowd.

According to Verizon's new consumer chief, Manon Brouillette, Visible will sit alongside Verizon's other new prepaid brands like TracFone and Straight Talk.

Thus, Visible's new eSIM offer essentially represents a further dip of the toe in the water by Verizon into eSIM technology. And that's noteworthy considering the Department of Justice around 2017 launched an investigation into Verizon and other US carriers for potentially blocking the use of eSIM technology in the US market.

According to the DoJ's investigation, AT&T and Verizon moved within the GSMA trade association to block the implementation of eSIM in the US market "to benefit the incumbent operator members by reducing their competitive pressures." The DoJ wrapped up its investigation in 2019 following new rules within the GSMA designed to prevent operators from blocking technologies like eSIM.

Verizon's Visible isn't the only company now testing out new eSIM services. US Mobile, an MVNO that rides on top of the networks of T-Mobile and Verizon, recently announced the commercial availability of eSIM technology for its service. And T-Mobile last year launched a similar "test drive" iOS application using eSIM that allows customers to use its network for free for 30 days. A T-Mobile representative earlier this year described the offering as a "pilot program" and provided no further details. T-Mobile's app though is still available in the Apple App Store, and was updated roughly two months ago "with bug fixes and performance improvements."

Related posts:

Mike Dano, Editorial Director, 5G & Mobile Strategies, Light Reading | @mikeddano

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE