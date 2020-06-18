Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Verizon uses Google's AI and cloud for customer service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/18/2020
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – Verizon customers in search of support may soon find a more natural and streamlined digital experience; what they won't see behind this experience is the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) that can help customer care agents respond to customer queries, as well as assist consumers directly.

With Google Cloud Contact Center AI solution, Verizon continues to develop rich digital experiences and to offer customers the ability to drive the conversation. Tapping into enhanced natural language recognition technologies, coupled with faster processing and real-time access to customer insights and product information, Verizon helps customers quickly find the answers to their questions while enabling agents to better assist with customer requests.

Whether through voice call or chat, customers will not need to go through menu prompts or option trees; they simply say or type their request, and the natural-language recognition feature finds the best way to assist them. No stilted speech or robot-like commands.

For live agent requests, the Contact Center AI Agent Assist feature offers Verizon's customer care agents a real-time digital assistant that retrieves a customer's past service requests and other relevant support information, and recommends personalized responses to agents at each turn of the conversation, assisting the care agents in effectively answering customer questions and addressing any issues.

The machine learning (ML) model that powers the solution learns from millions of anonymized historical support logs about the type of questions customers ask and how they phrase their questions. It is constantly learning and evolving as new offers change or expand.

"Verizon's commitment to innovation extends to all aspects of the customer experience," said Shankar Arumugavelu, global CIO & SVP, Verizon. "These customer service enhancements, powered by the Verizon collaboration with Google Cloud, offer a faster and more personalized digital experience for our customers while empowering our customer support agents to provide a higher level of service."

"We're proud to work with Verizon to help drive part of its digital transformation strategy," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "By helping Verizon aggregate anonymous insights from millions of past customer service interactions, and combining that with Google Cloud's AI and ML expertise, we can create an experience that not only delights consumers, but also helps differentiate Verizon differentiate themselves in the market."

Verizon

