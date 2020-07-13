Verizon touts Google Cloud Contact Center AI deployment

SUNNYVALE, Calif. – Verizon customers in search of support may soon find a more natural and streamlined digital experience, thanks to a new collaboration with Google Cloud. What they won't see behind this experience is the conversational artificial intelligence (AI) that can help customer care agents respond to customer queries, as well as assist consumers directly.

With the Google Cloud Contact Center AI solution, Verizon continues to develop rich digital experiences and to offer customers the ability to drive the conversation. Tapping into enhanced natural language recognition technologies, coupled with faster processing and real-time access to customer insights and product information, Verizon helps customers quickly find the answers to their questions while enabling agents to better assist with customer requests.

The technology will help empower shorter call times, quicker resolutions, and improved outcomes for customer satisfaction, and it will allow Verizon to achieve those goals more quickly. Whether through voice call or chat, customers will not need to go through menu prompts or option trees; they simply say or type their request, and the natural-language recognition feature finds the best way to assist them. No stilted speech or robot-like commands.

For live agent requests, the Contact Center AI Agent Assist feature offers Verizon's customer care agents a real-time digital assistant that fetches relevant articles within the knowledge base, and then recommends personalized responses to agents at each turn of the conversation, assisting the care agents in effectively answering customer questions and addressing any issues.

The machine learning (ML) model that powers the solution learns from millions of anonymized historical support logs about the type of questions customers ask and how they phrase their questions. It is constantly learning and evolving as new offers change or expand.

"Verizon's commitment to innovation extends to all aspects of the customer experience," said Shankar Arumugavelu, global CIO and SVP, Verizon. "These customer service enhancements, powered by the Verizon collaboration with Google Cloud, offer a faster and more personalized digital experience for our customers while empowering our customer support agents to provide a higher level of service."

"We're proud to work with Verizon to help enable its digital transformation strategy," said Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud. "By helping Verizon reimagine the customer experience through our AI and ML expertise, we can create an experience that not only delights consumers, but also helps differentiate Verizon in the market."

