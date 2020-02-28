Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesTaking Streaming Video to the Next LevelBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsNetwork Virtualization & SDN Americas
Live Events Archives
2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business StrategiesCable Next-Gen Europe
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Security Now Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase Huawei Resource Center
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Service provider opportunities at the edge (of pure imagination)

Column Column 2/28/2020
Comment (0)

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

That's not what most would think of first when attending an afternoon of Future Vision briefings from Omdia's senior analyst team and executives from IBM, BT, TIP and Orange. But after the sessions were finished, over a drink (or two) with IBM's distinguished engineer for hybrid cloud, Dennis Lauwers, it was hard not to latch on to an image he painted of a chocolate factory coming to a halt because of a fiber cable cut in the street outside.

The issue?

The all-too-familiar scenario when a local utility company cuts into the cable serving the business. The complication? The redundant cable was only a meter away, effectively following the same path. Snip. The implication? Tons of liquified chocolate settling into machinery, the temperature dropping, sugary goo solidifying. Sounds delicious, but it landed this chocolate manufacturer in rather a sticky situation. Multi-million dollar production line machinery came to a halt, and so did production, for nearly three weeks.

This manufacturer learned one valuable lesson: the need for it to keep its data and compute capacity on-premises. And where does the network fit? Locally.

Omdia's fireside chat session with IBM featured an exploration of emerging enterprise opportunities for communications service providers (traditional and alternative), as well as managed services providers, in the private networking and evolving edge compute space.

IBM's vision was clear: there is an unaddressed requirement for providers to offer managed private networking to support edge services. Will service providers step up, or will others steal a march on them? The Future Vision event and its presenters raised the question. Asset-dependent enterprises with critical operations (but without Oompa-Loompas) need an answer.

— Evan Kirchheimer, Research Director, Enterprise Services, Omdia

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Column
Cable operators and edge computing: Where and why?

Cable providers need to ask themselves some basic questions about edge computing so they can start developing strategies for leveraging this critical technology.

Why all the fuss about Disney+?

Disney's shift to a more personalized, direct-to-consumer model isn't just about hauling in more video revenues as the traditional pay-TV industry struggles: it's about supercharging the rest of Disney's business.

Next-Generation Coherent Optics Lead to New Market Dynamics

As coherent optics development moves away from a one-size-fits-all approach, the market will favor vertically integrated suppliers and companies that were once suppliers will be competitors, writes industry veteran Serge Melle.

NFV Deployments Still on the Rise – Ovum Survey

Communications service providers are accelerating the adoption of NFV and virtual networking in 2020-21, according to the results of an Ovum survey.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
March 16-18, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level
April 20, 2020, Las Vegas Convention Center
Big 5G Event
May 18-20, 2020, Irving Convention Center, Dallas, TX
Leading Lights Awards
May 18, 2020, Hackberry Creek Country Club, Irving, Texas
Network Virtualization & SDN Americas
September 15-16, 2020, The Westin Westminster, Denver
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 17, 2020 5G Edge Cloud Survey Insights: Where to Place Your Bets on the 5G Edge
March 18, 2020 Connectivity Is Dead: Long Live (Intelligent, Infinite, Cloud) Connectivity
March 26, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar: Extending the Spectrum
March 26, 2020 European 5G Leaders: Network and Service Innovation
April 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Playing with PON
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
SingleFAN Pro: Creating Gigabit Full-Fiber Cities With Intelligent Full-Fiber Access By Jeffrey Zhou, Huawei
Next Stop in Digital Transformation: Data Intelligence By Ben Zhou, Whale Cloud
Thailand's 3BB Wins Gamer Market With Smart Home Broadband By Huawei
Omdia: Huawei ONT Market Share Highest for About 10 Years By Huawei
All-Optical Network Strategy and Coordinated Planning Are the Cornerstone for Building Full-Service Target Networks By Zhang Jun, Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
France's bike fest demands tour de force from Orange
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE