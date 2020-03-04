Phil Harvey promoted to Light Reading Editor in Chief

NEW YORK – Light Reading (www.lightreading.com), the market-leading online community for the global communications sector, has promoted Phil Harvey to Editor in Chief. In addition, Harvey, previously US Bureau Chief for Light Reading, will assume the Editor in Chief role for the full Light Reading Network. This includes overseeing the editorial strategy for Light Reading, its sister community Telecoms.com, in addition to Light Reading's targeted online communities - The 5G Exchange, Broadband World News and Connecting Africa.

Harvey rejoined Light Reading as US Bureau Chief in 2018. Prior to this, Harvey worked at The Channel Company, where he was Managing Editor of News for CRN, The Channel Company's flagship publication. Harvey had a 12-year stint at Light Reading before leaving to work in corporate communications in 2013. He is based in his home office in North Texas.

"I'd like to congratulate Phil on his new role. Phil's years of experience in the global communications industry are only matched by his ability to creatively add to a publication's editorial talent and tone. No one is better qualified to lead Light Reading's editorial staff," says Light Reading General Manager Joseph Donnelly. "We're looking forward to his expertise and the unique perspective he brings to the site."

