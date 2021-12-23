"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Orchestration ogler Oracle scoops up Federos

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 12/23/2021
Comment (0)

Fresh off its $28.3 billion deal to buy health care data and analytics company Cerner Corp., Oracle Communications is dipping into the well again to acquire Federos, a small service assurance firm.

Federos, a privately held company with about 50 employees based in Frisco, Texas, specializes in AI-optimized assurance, analytics and automation solutions. Specifically, Federos says its Assure1 unified platform provides visibility into events and network performance, AI-driven actionable insights and overall service management for modern networks.

No financial details of the deal were released by the two companies.

In a press release, Oracle said the deal, announced earlier this week, will extend its "application portfolio by adding AI-optimized assurance, analytics, and automation solutions to manage the availability and performance of critical networks and systems." The database software and technology giant claimed the pact will expand its "ability to deliver end-to-end network and service assurance, enabling communication service providers and enterprises to increase operational efficiency while significantly lowering costs and reducing customer churn."

Assuring one and all

In an open letter to Oracle's customers and partners, Jason Rutherford, senior vice president and general manager of Oracle's Applications Global Business Unit, added that "the inclusion of Federos’ Assure1 platform into Oracle’s Service and Network Orchestration portfolio will enable Oracle to offer our customers an enhanced operations automation solution to design, configure, monitor, and manage next-generation networks. The combined portfolio delivers robust orchestration capabilities to fulfill and assure rich communications services, including 5G."

Analyst James Crawshaw, practice leader for service provider transformation at Omdia, a sister company of Light Reading, said Oracle sought Federos "to complement its orchestration offering" and round out its communications applications business (BSS/OSS) unit. He estimates that Oracle probably spent less than $20 million, or what he calls "chump-change," on Federos, which generated estimated revenue of $10 million last year.

Crawshaw notes that Federos’ existing partners include VMWare and ServiceNow. Its most recent customer win was EWE Tel, a German telco with about 700,000 customers.

Federos has several major enterprise customers, including Oracle. Besides EWE Tel, its telco customers include Digicel, Eir, GCI, Manx Telecom, Tata Communications, Tele2 and Three Group. In August, the company announced that it had achieved three-year revenue growth of 107%.

Crawshaw speculates that Oracle may have turned to Federos after first approaching MYCOM OSI, a much larger, stronger service assurance player with whom Oracle also has an existing partnership. If that scenario is true, he figures that MYCOM OSI was likely too costly for Oracle's taste. "We imagine Oracle approached MYCOM’s private equity owners but the price was out of Oracle’s communication business unit budget," he concluded. [Ed. note: We've embedded Crawshaw's remarks below, if you'd like to read them in full.]

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

Analysis from Omdia's James Crawshaw, posted on LinkedIn:

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
CSP Survey: Long Connect Times Money-Losing Proposition for Carriers By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for RAD
China Mobile Growing 5G Through Innovative Apps By C114
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE