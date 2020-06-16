Sign In Register
AI/Automation

IBM provides SCTE/ISBE with an AI assist

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/16/2020
Comment (0)

EXTON, Pa. – IBM (NYSE:IBM) has joined the SCTE•ISBE Explorer Initiative as a member of the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) working group. IBM is the first company from outside the cable telecommunications industry to join Explorer.

IBM will collaborate with subject matter experts from across industries to develop AI and ML standards and best practices. By sharing expertise and insights fostered within their organizations, members will help shape the standards that will enable the wide-spread availability of AI and ML applications.

SCTE•ISBE announced the expansion of its award-winning Standards program in late March 2020 with the introduction of the Explorer Initiative. As part of the initiative seven new working groups will bring together leaders with diverse backgrounds to develop standards for AI and ML, smart cities, aging in place and telehealth, telemedicine, autonomous transport, extended spectrum (up to 3.0 GHz), and human factors affecting network reliability. Explorer working groups were chosen for their potential to impact telecommunications infrastructure, take advantage of the benefits of cable's 10G platform, and improve society's ability to cope with natural disasters and health crises like COVID-19.

Read the full announcement here.

SCTE/ISBE

