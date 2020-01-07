Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Securing Next-Gen Streaming VideoCable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights AwardsGlobal Telecoms Awards
Events Archives
Cloud Native WorldCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium5G Networking Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Huawei launches 'Flash Only+' program to accelerate all industries

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/1/2020
Comment (0)

SHENZHEN, China – Today, Huawei held its global IT Day online, with the theme of ”Flash Only+ Accelerates All Industries.” Huawei launched Flash Only+, a program designed to make all-flash storage benefit industries faster.

“As an ICT infrastructure provider, Huawei is committed to developing AI simplified data infrastructure to help customers to accelerate digital transformation. The key technologies behind AI simplified data infrastructure are all intelligent, all IP, all cloud and all flash. Flash Only+ program is an all-flash accelerator that will bring the benefits of all-flash storage to a diverse range of industries to propel digital transformation.” Said by Huang Congliang, Vice President of Huawei’s Data Storage and Intelligent Vision Solutions Dept.

The “All-Flash” era is now. All-flash storage excels in terms of performance, reliability, space, and power consumption, but not every customer chose all-flash storage. Those who wanted to make the switch to all-flash storage are either put off by technical concerns or by its price.

“Flash Only+” program eliminates the technical concerns about using all-flash storage for mission-critical services
Huawei “Flash Only+” program enables customers to turbocharge mission-critical business by offering industry-best level of performance, reliability, and efficiency of OceanStor Dorado all-flash storage. Huawei OceanStor Dorado provides four-level reliability that reaches 99.99999% and tolerates 7 out of 8 controller failures without service interruption. Industry-leading performance will shoot all the way up to 20 million IOPS at a miniscule 0.1 ms latency. Customers will get the assurance of being able to replace and upgrade systems without any data migration within 10 years.

“Flash Only+” program offers premium technical advantages to make all-flash storage more cost-effective
“Flash Only+” program enables customers to enjoy the ultimate performance and efficiency of all-flash storage at the price of hybrid storage with the same effective capacity. Huawei OceanStor Dorado runs the effective capacity model based on the deduplication and compression capability to guarantee up to 5x effective capacity to meet real-world demands. Once agreed, the effective capacity is guaranteed within the full lifecycle. The new all-flash system can lower the total cost of ownership (TCO) while delivering optimal service experience, helping improve customer attrition for their business. This program is applicable to Huawei's OceanStor Dorado 3000 V6.

Customers who join the program before December 31, 2020, will turbocharge business with all-flash storage at hybrid storage prices. For more information, please contact local Huawei office or visit Flash Only+ Website.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 15, 2020, Online Seminar
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 26-27, 2020, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Virtual Event
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020,
Global Telecoms Awards
November 19, 2020, London, UK
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 7, 2020 Drive Down Your Network Complexity With Advanced Automation
July 7, 2020 Citizens Broadband Radio Service: A Game Changer for Private Networks
July 9, 2020 Hardware Acceleration at the Edge with Project Adrenaline
July 14, 2020 Where next for care in the Connected Home?
July 15, 2020 Pioneering in 5G SA: Learnings From China’s Deployments
July 15, 2020 Securing Next-Gen Streaming Video
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
July 21, 2020 Multi-Vendor 5G Core: Best-in-Breed Subscriber Data Management
July 29, 2020 Get 5G Ready Today and Modernize Your OSS/BSS With Cloud-Native IT
August 3, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 1
August 5, 2020 Asia Tech Digital Symposium - Day 2
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Building a Secure Hybrid WAN With SD-WAN By Satish Madiraju, for Fortinet
5G Performance – Better Signal With AI By Arne Schaelicke, Nokia
'They Use AI in Storage!' Interop Expert Amazed by Huawei OceanStor Dorado All-Flash Storage By Huawei
The 'Agile Titan' – An Advanced Supplier Model to Meet the Needs of 21st Century Networks By Josh Hirschey, General Manager, Amphenol Broadband Solutions and Mette Brink, General Manager, Amphenol Procom & Amphenol Antenna Solutions EMEA & APAC
SD-WAN for SPs: Look Before You Leap By John Maddison, Chief Marketing Officer & Executive Vice President, Products, Fortinet
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Aryaka's Ginsburg on COVID-19's impact on enterprise traffic
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE