Eurobites: Telia goes with Google for call center AI assistance

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: DNA enhances TV offer with StreamBuilder; Ghana hopes to cut MTN down to size; Sky Italia gets hyper-personal.

Sweden's Telia has teamed up with Google to integrate the search giant's artificial intelligence (AI) technology into its ACE platform, which is used by companies and organizations in the Nordics to deal with customer enquiries via calls, chats, social media and email, increasingly using text- and voice-based "bots" or "virtual agents." According to Telia, Google's Contact Center Artificial Intelligence (CCAI) offering can retrieve database information, help guide customers through processes, search support systems or analyze the interaction taking place.

Still in the Nordics, Finnish operator DNA has chosen Edgeware's StreamBuilder content processing platform to support its DNA TV service, which was launched in February. Among the new features this brings to DNA's service are video-on-demand content ingest and network personal video recorder (NPVR) recordings.

Ghana's communications regulator is to set forth a range of measures aimed at reducing MTN's share of the country's telecom market. According to Reuters, NCA's proposals to tame the South African behemoth include the setting of a favorable connection rate for "disadvantaged" operators, as well as "floor and ceiling pricing" on all minutes, data, text messages and mobile money.

Sky Italia plans to use software from Australia's Linius Technologies to carry out a "personalized TV" trial for a number of subscribers, offering those, er, lucky subscribers "hyper-personalized" videos as part of their content. It is thought that Serie A soccer content will be the initial focus of the trial, once the league resumes later this month.