CSG launches conversational AI platform

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – Messaging apps; speech-based assistants such as Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa; and chatbots are entering the marketplace in large scale, all with a goal of enhancing everyday life. Businesses are taking notice; leveraging the technology to analyze peoples' behavior in order to create a more personalized and efficient customer experience.
To help companies deliver a more transformative and differentiated customer experience (CX), CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the availability of its Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution, a disruptive technology that improves overall CX by enabling companies to rapidly develop, deploy and analyze conversational use cases across a variety of communications channels.
Today's digital world has created a paradigm shift where customers are demanding instant gratification. A primary differentiator for companies will be their ability to deploy conversational platforms that span voice and digital channels to create proactive efficiencies surrounding customer intent. In fact, a recent Capgemini report[1] noted 74 percent of organizations consider conversational assistants as a key enabler of the company's business and customer engagement strategy.
In response to this market dynamic, CSG has developed a strategic partnership with Artificial Solutions, a leader in advanced intent-based AI, to deliver Conversational AI. This new solution gives companies the ability to communicate internally and externally through applications and web sites that provide human-like natural language via voice, text or gesture inputs, offering a host of benefits, including:
- Reduced costs: CSG Conversational AI helps decrease the burden on customer care agents and the level of interactions needed.
- Proactive customer engagement: Once implemented, the solution identifies trends unique to the business using it and delivers actionable data to enable proactive communications with customers.
- Increased resolution rate: The solution gives the customer the ability to have a conversation across multiple platforms (SMS, voice, text, chat, IVR, smart home devices), reducing the need to be passed to multiple customer care agents and departments.
- Consistent and compliant guidance to customers: The solution also provides consistent and compliant guidance to customers for multiple scenarios, which is critical in many regulated industries such as Finance, HealthCare, and Insurance – whether via an agent, a chat session, or a voice call.
Read the full release here.