CSG launches conversational AI platform

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. – Messaging apps; speech-based assistants such as Apple's Siri and Amazon's Alexa; and chatbots are entering the marketplace in large scale, all with a goal of enhancing everyday life. Businesses are taking notice; leveraging the technology to analyze peoples' behavior in order to create a more personalized and efficient customer experience.

To help companies deliver a more transformative and differentiated customer experience (CX), CSG (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced the availability of its Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI) solution, a disruptive technology that improves overall CX by enabling companies to rapidly develop, deploy and analyze conversational use cases across a variety of communications channels.

Today's digital world has created a paradigm shift where customers are demanding instant gratification. A primary differentiator for companies will be their ability to deploy conversational platforms that span voice and digital channels to create proactive efficiencies surrounding customer intent. In fact, a recent Capgemini report[1] noted 74 percent of organizations consider conversational assistants as a key enabler of the company's business and customer engagement strategy.

In response to this market dynamic, CSG has developed a strategic partnership with Artificial Solutions, a leader in advanced intent-based AI, to deliver Conversational AI. This new solution gives companies the ability to communicate internally and externally through applications and web sites that provide human-like natural language via voice, text or gesture inputs, offering a host of benefits, including:

Reduced costs: CSG Conversational AI helps decrease the burden on customer care agents and the level of interactions needed.

Proactive customer engagement: Once implemented, the solution identifies trends unique to the business using it and delivers actionable data to enable proactive communications with customers.

Increased resolution rate: The solution gives the customer the ability to have a conversation across multiple platforms (SMS, voice, text, chat, IVR, smart home devices), reducing the need to be passed to multiple customer care agents and departments.

Consistent and compliant guidance to customers: The solution also provides consistent and compliant guidance to customers for multiple scenarios, which is critical in many regulated industries such as Finance, HealthCare, and Insurance – whether via an agent, a chat session, or a voice call.

Read the full release here.

CSG International