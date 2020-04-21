Sign In Register
5G
The Edge
Private Networks
Cloud Native/NFV
Security
AI/Automation
Cable/Video
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
6G
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Live Events
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & StrategiesBig 5G EventLeading Lights Awards
Live Events Archives
Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level2020 Vision Executive SummitCable Next-Gen Business Strategies
Digital Events
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars Future Vision Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com TU-Automotive Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

Big Tech's 'hiring spree' will leave many behind

Morris Lore Iain Morris, News Editor 4/21/2020
Comment (0)

If only all companies were tech companies, US officials must sometimes think. As jobless claims last week topped 20 million – enough people to fill up a couple of mid-tier European countries – about the only companies that still seemed to be hiring, outside a few critical sectors, were technology ones. Amazon wants another 100,000 people during the coronavirus crisis, it announced in mid-March. Facebook needs 10,000 this year for product and engineering jobs, according to CNBC.

Technology firms will certainly extend their influence during this pandemic. Words like Zoom and Houseparty have entered the lexicon of baby boomers who previously struggled with email and thought themselves too old for all that digital nonsense. Netflix is a late-evening ritual for more than 170 million worshippers. Weekly groceries are picked off a smartphone screen instead of a supermarket shelf and delivered by masked strangers to the doorstep. Most conversations are converted into digital signals before they are heard. And jobs, crucially, are shifting online.

Those not disappearing, that is. Big Tech, the designation for a handful of uber-powerful firms, cannot possibly provide alternative work for the millions on the dole. Nor is it immune to COVID-19 – simply more resilient than other sectors. The pain it feels will temper any recruitment activity this year. In the meantime, numerous smaller and more old-fashioned technology companies, some born in the pre-Internet era, will struggle to avoid layoffs.

An important thing to note is that reports of a Big Tech hiring spree have been massively overstated. Amazon, Facebook and others may be hiring, but that is nothing new. In 2019, the Jeff Bezos empire gained another 150,000 employees and it has grown from fewer than a quarter of a million to nearly 800,000 in just four years. Facebook, similarly, hired more than 9,000 workers in 2019. It had nearly 45,000 at the end of the year, up from around 12,700 in 2015.

Table 1: Headcount at selected technology firms

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019
Amazon 230,800 341,400 566,000 647,500 798,000
Ciena 5,345 5,555 5,737 6,013 6,383
Cisco 71,833 73,700 72,900 74,200 75,900
Corning 35,700 40,700 46,200 51,500 49,500
Dell N/A 138,000 145,000 157,000 165,000
–VMware N/A 20,000 22,000 24,000 31,000
Ericsson 116,281 111,464 100,735 95,359 99,417
Facebook 12,691 17,048 25,105 35,587 44,942
Google 61,814 72,053 80,110 98,771 118,899
HPE N/A N/A 66,000 60,000 61,600
Huawei 170,000 180,000 180,000 188,000 194,000
IBM 377,757 380,300 366,600 350,600 352,600
Intel 107,300 106,000 102,700 107,400 110,800
Juniper Networks 9,058 9,832 9,381 9,283 9,419
Microsoft 114,000 124,000 131,000 144,000 N/A
Motorola Solutions 14,000 14,000 15,000 16,000 17,000
Nokia 56,690 102,687 101,731 103,083 98,322
Qualcomm 33,000 30,500 33,800 35,400 37,000
ZTE 84,622 81,468 74,773 68,240 70,066
Source: Companies. Notes: Year refers to the last fiscal year, which does not always correspond to the calendar year; figures are usually for the end of the period, but where this was unavailable year averages were used.

Sustaining the rate of jobs growth will be tough for some of the tech giants. Last month, Facebook warned investors of a "weakening in our ads business in countries taking aggressive actions to reduce the spread of COVID-19." While usage has soared, advertisers hurt badly by the coronavirus pandemic have cut their marketing budgets. If sales growth slows at Facebook, recruitment activity will squeeze profit margins. Twitter faces a similar predicament.

Outside this Big Tech enclave, there is uncertainty about younger Internet firms, too. Before COVID-19's arrival, Snap, a social networking site popular with youngsters, was on course for sales growth of 40% this year, according to analysts at Wells Fargo. They are now forecasting a 27% increase and say this could affect hiring. "We anticipate that the company may seek to invest more modestly amid uncertainty and that hiring/onboarding procedures may be slowed by practical considerations of social distancing and travel," says Wells Fargo in a research note.

Yet more uncertainty surrounds older companies such as IBM and HPE. The monster that is IBM's workforce has already sloughed off about 28,000 roles in the last three years but was still bristling with 352,600 employees last year. Today, the company withdrew guidance as it revealed a coronavirus hit to software sales during the first quarter. Generating about $220,000 in annual sales per employee, it looks bloated and inefficient next to other technology firms. HPE's workforce has also shriveled, from 66,000 employees in 2017 to about 61,600 last year, and sales were down 8% year-on-year in its recent first quarter – a decline blamed partly on the shift to cloud computing.

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

Companies in the cloud market are in healthier shape. VMware, a virtualization specialist today owned by Dell, has grown from 20,000 to 31,000 employees in the last three years, and its revenues climbed 12% in Dell's recent fourth quarter, to about $3.1 billion. Microsoft, the world's only trillion-dollar company by market value, rediscovered its mojo in the cloud. Reporting to an end-June fiscal year, it added 13,000 employees in its most recent, when annual sales rose 12%, to $125.8 billion.

Worst affected may be the traditional vendors of network equipment. Industry giants including Ericsson, Nokia and ZTE have already dumped thousands of jobs amid years of upheaval in the equipment sector. More pain could be in store for their staff as service provider customers delay network projects while the pandemic rages. Optimists hope a surge in data traffic will force operators to keep spending. But networks have generally withstood the rush, and sales will be on the slide as cash-strapped consumers ditch products and downgrade to low-cost deals. Even where improvements are needed, supply chain constraints could force operators to look elsewhere for equipment – to local companies selling used parts, for instance.

Unfortunately, many jobs across the broader economy are being automated out of existence – a trend the current pandemic will accelerate. Controversial during healthier times, layoffs will be justified by companies on health-and-safety grounds. Drones will check on site equipment or deliver packages. Chatbots will empty call centers of disease-ridden staff. Amazon's robotized delivery service will rid town centers of plague-spreading locals and the shopkeepers who served them. Once gone, many of these roles will simply not return. And no amount of hiring by tech firms will make up the difference.

Related posts:

— Iain Morris, International Editor, Light Reading

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from Morris Lore
Ofcom proves you can't reason with 5G conspiracy nuts

The UK telecom regulator fails at a well-intentioned effort to engage with lunatics. It should not have bothered.

BlueJeans is an awkward fit for Verizon

Together, the videoconferencing company and the telecom operator look as incongruous as Mark Zuckerberg and a suit.

A major TV sports upset is on the cards

Sport is something you do, but no longer something you watch. That has nasty implications for service providers.

5G causes COVID-19 like 4G causes flu

A dim-witted British TV presenter has hindered recent efforts to quash the barmy notion that 5G is responsible for the current pandemic.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next Gen-Technologies & Strategies
August 25-27, 2020, Embassy Suites, Denver, Colorado
Big 5G Event
September 22-24, 2020, Austin Convention Center,Texas
Leading Lights Awards
September 22, 2020, Venue TBC, Austin, Texas
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 22, 2020 400G Pluggable Coherent Optics – Accelerating Validation and Deployment
April 28, 2020 Accelerate 5G for Business – What Actions Can CSPs Take?
April 29, 2020 5G & FTTH Network Convergence - Impact on Physical Layer
April 30, 2020 How MSSPs Can Automate up to 95% of Response Actions and Transform SOC Services
April 30, 2020 What are the Key Factors that Affect 5G Network Quality and User Experience?
May 6, 2020 Network-as-a-Service: Transforming the Enterprise Marketplace
May 12, 2020 With 5G here now, what’s next for the Internet of Things?
May 13, 2020 Evolving the Enterprise with Second Generation SD-WAN: Managed Service Success Strategies
May 21, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Smart Pipes, Smarter Cities
May 26, 2020 Building Flexible and Open Architectures for 5G
May 27, 2020 Telefónica Automates Multivendor Networks
June 18, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
July 16, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: 10G vs. 5G
August 20, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Closing the GAP on GAP
September 17, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Getting Ready for DOCSIS 4.0
October 22, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Virtualizing the Cable Access Network
November 19, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Testing the Next-Gen Cable Network
December 10, 2020 SCTE•ISBE Live Learning Webinar Series: Dreaming of Streaming Video
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Subvert the Tradition Through NFV Network Automated Design and Deployment in the 5GC Era By Hu Bing, Product Manager, Virtualization Integration Service & Lu Xiaoyan, Senior Marketing Engineer, Virtualization Integration Service, ZTE
Addressing Current Connectivity Challenges by Accelerating the Deployment of Fixed Wireless Broadband Solutions By Scott W Minehane, Windsor Place
5G Deterministic Networking, Key to New Business By Huawei
Unleash the Power of Digital Transformation By Kourosh Ghassemi, Principal Consultant, APAC, Omdia
Build Optical Cross-Connect Transport Networks With the Lowest per-Bit Cost By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
SLIDESHOWS
Scenes from the Satellite Show
Introducing the latest 5G trend: Hiding it
Vienna views: Pics from the 2020 Vision executive summit
More Slideshows
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE