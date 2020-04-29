Abby Kearns becomes a Puppet master

PORTLAND, Ore. – Puppet, the standard for automating the delivery and operation of the software that powers everything around us, today announced Abby Kearns as its CTO. Kearns brings 20 years of deep expertise in cloud computing and growing open source communities, having held key leadership and product management positions at Cloud Foundry Foundation, Pivotal Software and Verizon. Under Kearns’ leadership, Puppet will continue to grow and evolve its product portfolio to deliver on the promise of helping enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to remain efficient, secure and compliant, and quickly deliver better software and services faster.

“Puppet is a pioneer of the DevOps movement, ushered in the concept of Infrastructure as Code (IaC), and drives efficiency through infrastructure automation for 80 percent of the Fortune 5000. I couldn’t be more excited to join such an amazing team and to further the potential we have in a market that is changing quickly,” said Kearns. “As Puppet’s CTO, I look forward to working with leading enterprises to effectively shift how they are managing and scaling their infrastructure in an increasingly hybrid world; something never more important than now with COVID-19 fundamentally changing how we need to work and run our operations.”

“As we continue to drive accelerated impact in the marketplace, we need the right people at the table to bring our vision to life. This is why I’m thrilled to welcome Abby Kearns as our Chief Technology Officer. I’ve been lucky enough to call Abby a peer and have been following her career for many years,” said Yvonne Wassenaar, CEO at Puppet. “Abby is keenly aware of Puppet’s mission, having served on our Product Advisory Board for the last year, and is a technologist at heart. She brings a great balance to this position for us - she has deep experience in the enterprise and understands how to solve problems at massive scale.”

Kearns is a veteran of the technology industry, with a career spanning product marketing, product management and consulting across Fortune 500 companies and startups alike. Most recently, Kearns served as the Executive Director of the Cloud Foundry Foundation where she focused on driving the Foundation’s vision and growing the open source project. Prior to Cloud Foundry, she drove the adoption of Pivotal Cloud Foundry, and at Verizon, she led the Product Management teams dedicated to the early days of cloud services. Her background also includes operations spanning companies such as Totality, EDS, and Sabre.

At Puppet, Kearns will lead the vision and direction of the company’s current and future product portfolio, ensuring customers have the right tools and platform they need to be successful through Puppet’s commercial offerings.

Puppet