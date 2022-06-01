"
Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
AI/Automation

5G networks will help make the metaverse real

The Philter Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading 1/6/2022
Comment (0)

"The metaverse is closer than you think."

That's what the Consumer Technology Association's VP of research, Steve Koenig, said in a presentation on Monday night.

The building blocks to this fabled connection between real and virtual worlds are already here and waiting to be connected. According to the CTA, consumer spending on VR headsets and eyewear is expected to reach $774 million for 2021, as reported earlier by Light Reading's Jeff Baumgartner. "AR headset/eyewear spending is expected to eclipse $78 million for 2021, and jump 175%, to $214 million, in 2022," he wrote.

On the Light Reading podcast this week we present an interview recorded on December 28, just before we took a short New Year's Day break. Light Reading's Baumgartner and I talked to the Consumer Technology Association's market research manager and tech analyst, Sayon Deb, about the metaverse, the evolution of consumer electronics and where service provider networks fit in.

Deb discussed why the metaverse is important for businesses and consumers and what kinds of experiences it could unlock now and in the next few years. He also underscored its importance for carriers, noting that one of the big moments for service provider networks will be when we've got the kind of high-bandwidth and low-latency mobile networks that will allow us to use a fully-featured virtual reality headset – or some similar kind of hardware – on the move. "That's really what's going to enable people to be a little bit more plugged in to the metaverse; you will enable it to become a more natural thing if you don't have to plug in every single time you're outside the house," he said.

Can 5G networks help move VR hardware out of the living room? (Photo by Zhai Weikai/Costfoto/Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo)

Can 5G networks help move VR hardware out of the living room?
(Photo by Zhai Weikai/Costfoto/Sipa USA/Alamy Stock Photo)

The 5G connection

Broad coverage of superfast 5G connections, he said, will be "that tipping point for VR and AR." He also noted that the smartphone, while allowing peeks into the metaverse, will yield to other kinds of devices to provide a more complete metaverse experience. "You're not really going to get the experience until you have the actual kind of the hardware to let you connect to it," he said.

Deb's comments, while optimistic, seem to be in line with the intentions of the big tech giants looking to dominate the consumer electronics landscape. "The actions by companies like Google, Apple and Meta could portend a big technology platform battle beyond smartphones," wrote Light Reading's Mike Dano in December. "It's still early days, but for 5G network operators, the developing trend could lead to new categories of portable, wearable devices that would use a lot of 5G connectivity."

One correction we need to add to the podcast: This was recorded just before CES scaled back its show a little to help ease concerns about the rapid spread of the latest COVID-19 variant. The show is taking place in Las Vegas from January 5-7, 2022. Some parts of the show are online and you can find out more at https://www.ces.tech.

Related stories:

Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
More Blogs from The Philter
Rural broadband report talks up fiber, funding and supply constraints

Here are five of the most interesting things I found in the NTCA's recent survey and report on broadband availability in rural America.

Media, vendors rethinking in-person plans for CES 2022

Some media members and vendors worried about the latest COVID-19 variant are canceling plans to attend CES, casting a cloud over the tech industry's largest US trade show.

Revisiting the 5G 100: Who stays? Who goes?

Friday fun: The Informa Tech 5G 100 influencers lists needs an update. Let us know who should stay, who should go and who you think we're missing.

MWC Barcelona poll: Most say they'll stay away

Our unscientific reader poll shows that nearly 7 in 10 folks who attended #MWC19 will not likely turn up for #MWC21.

More
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
January 11, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
January 12, 2022 Open 5G Networks: Are we on the slope of enlightenment?
January 12, 2022 The secrets to fast-tracking your 5G strategy
January 20, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable More Accessible
January 25, 2022 5G Transport Evolution: Making Advanced Services a Reality
January 26, 2022 Inventory Modernization with Data Integrity Assurance – the Key to 5G Network Automation
January 27, 2022 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Bringing it all Together
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
End-to-end 5G Deployments for CSP and the Enterprise By Michael Krieger, Light Reading Contributor for Amdocs
Huawei Rated as Sole Leader: GlobalData Releases 5G Core Competitive Landscape Assessment By Huawei
Cable MSO Transformation: Scaling for Capacity and Agility By Emir Halilovic, Principal Analyst, GlobalData, for ZTE
Operators Take 5G to the Next Stage With Cloud-Native Network Optimization By Kerry Doyle, Light Reading Contributor for RADCOM
Leading Innovation in Africa, MTN Completed Key Autonomous Networks Trials with Huawei By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE