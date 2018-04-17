Adtran Intros Mosaic Subscriber Experience Suite

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Adtran, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced a significant expansion to its Mosaic Subscriber Experience Suite adding two new applications that give service providers network and subscriber intelligence, as well as remote in-home device management.

These powerful software applications support a user-driven service model to enable a simple, intuitive experience with better in-home network visibility and performance.

Mosaic Subscriber Insight personalizes the subscriber experience through a network intelligence tool that improves business operations, drives new service adoption and increases customer loyalty.

Mosaic Device Manager streamlines the subscriber experience through a device management tool that empowers service providers to monitor and maintain in-home customer devices and Wi-Fi networks remotely.

"Our enhanced Mosaic portfolio enables service providers to meet the ever-increasing expectations of the ultra-connected customer, who expects a seamless experience whether at home, work or on vacation," Adtran Subscriber Solutions & Experience Portfolio Management Director Jeremy Harris said. "These innovations help provide analytics, lower costs, gain visibility to subscriber behavior and build customer loyalty—everything needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace."

These two Mosaic software applications join the previously announced Mosaic Activate, which orchestrates one-click broadband service activation increasing revenue velocity, improving customer satisfaction and lowering the cost of subscriber adds.

All three components operate in an open architecture that supports Adtran and third-party devices across both SD-Access and traditional broadband. These game-changing enhancements to the award-winning Mosaic Cloud Platform reinforce Adtran’s position as the industry’s leader in SD-Access.

