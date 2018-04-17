& cplSiteName &

Adtran Intros Mosaic Subscriber Experience Suite

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
4/12/2018
50%
50%

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Adtran, a provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced a significant expansion to its Mosaic Subscriber Experience Suite adding two new applications that give service providers network and subscriber intelligence, as well as remote in-home device management.

These powerful software applications support a user-driven service model to enable a simple, intuitive experience with better in-home network visibility and performance.

Mosaic Subscriber Insight personalizes the subscriber experience through a network intelligence tool that improves business operations, drives new service adoption and increases customer loyalty.

Mosaic Device Manager streamlines the subscriber experience through a device management tool that empowers service providers to monitor and maintain in-home customer devices and Wi-Fi networks remotely.

"Our enhanced Mosaic portfolio enables service providers to meet the ever-increasing expectations of the ultra-connected customer, who expects a seamless experience whether at home, work or on vacation," Adtran Subscriber Solutions & Experience Portfolio Management Director Jeremy Harris said. "These innovations help provide analytics, lower costs, gain visibility to subscriber behavior and build customer loyalty—everything needed to thrive in a competitive marketplace."

These two Mosaic software applications join the previously announced Mosaic Activate, which orchestrates one-click broadband service activation increasing revenue velocity, improving customer satisfaction and lowering the cost of subscriber adds.

All three components operate in an open architecture that supports Adtran and third-party devices across both SD-Access and traditional broadband. These game-changing enhancements to the award-winning Mosaic Cloud Platform reinforce Adtran’s position as the industry’s leader in SD-Access.

Adtran Inc. (Nasdaq: ADTN)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading's recent Automation Everywhere conference provided invaluable guidance and insights for network operators figuring out their automation strategies.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
May 14-16, 2018, Austin Convention Center
May 14, 2018, Brazos Hall, Austin, Texas
September 24-26, 2018, Westin Westminster, Denver
October 9, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
October 23, 2018, Georgia World Congress Centre, Atlanta, GA
November 7-8, 2018, London, United Kingdom
November 8, 2018, The Montcalm by Marble Arch, London
November 15, 2018, The Westin Times Square, New York
December 4-6, 2018, Lisbon, Portugal
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
AT&T 5G Tests Go Gaga for Gigabit
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 4/11/2018
8 Things We Didn't Know About Telecom Automation Until Last Week
Steve Saunders, Founder, Light Reading, 4/10/2018
Everything's Up-to-Date in Kansas City
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/6/2018
Charter Calls for Uniform Privacy Law
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 4/9/2018
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Live Digital Audio

A CSP's digital transformation involves so much more than technology. Crucial – and often most challenging – is the cultural transformation that goes along with it. As Sigma's Chief Technology Officer, Catherine Michel has extensive experience with technology as she leads the company's entire product portfolio and strategy. But she's also no stranger to merging technology and culture, having taken a company — Tribold — from inception to acquisition (by Sigma in 2013), and she continues to advise service providers on how to drive their own transformations. This impressive female leader and vocal advocate for other women in the industry will join Women in Comms for a live radio show to discuss all things digital transformation, including the cultural transformation that goes along with it.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
What's in the Box?
By Huawei
Beginning With the End In Mind
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives