Cable/Video

Acacia plugs coherent products for cable and 5G X-Haul

News Wire Feed Light Reading 10/8/2020
Comment (0)

MAYNARD, Mass. – Acacia Communications, a leading provider of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products, today announced it is sampling new coherent bi-directional pluggable optical module solutions that were designed to transmit and receive data in both directions on a single fiber for 100G and beyond. Offered in a pluggable CFP2-DCO form factor, Acacia's coherent bi-directional module is designed to deliver an operationally efficient and cost-effective way for telecommunications and cable operators to increase capacity in fiber-limited networks.

In cable networks, particularly Remote PHY and fiber deep applications, providers often run into situations where only a single fiber is available. Historically, these networks have been served by 10G bi-directional optical modules. To meet growing bandwidth demands, a coherent bi-directional solution can provide these networks with an upgrade path to 100G and beyond. When wireless networks are migrating from 4G LTE to 5G, fibers are more often constrained because of a large number of remote nodes and some fibers are utilized by existing services. In these instances, coherent bi-directional modules can alleviate both bandwidth and fiber constraints.

Acacia Communications

